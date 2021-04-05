BAM Cork City Sports Athletic meet scheduled for July is cancelled until 2022 due to Covid

THE BAM Cork City Sports International Athletic meet scheduled to take place in the CIT Athletic Stadium on Tuesday July 6th has been cancelled due to Covid.

This is the second year in a row that Covid has meant the cancellation of the event.

After assessing all scenarios available, it has been confirmed that the 2021 editions of both the BAM Cork Sports International Athletics Meet and the Morton Games have been postponed until 2022.

The two high profile international track and field meets which were also postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic were rescheduled and set to take place on the 6th and 9th of July 2021 respectively.

Organisers have taken the difficult decision to again postpone both events due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding current Covid-19 restrictions.

Joe Hartnett, Meeting Director, Cork City Sports commented that with Covid still a world-wide issue, they had no choice but to cancel.

“After due consideration of the many issues surrounding COVID-19 we have decided to postpone for another year.

"It is our hope that 2022 will allow us to bring back International Athletics to Cork," Joe Hartnett said.

Tony O Connell, Chairman, Cork City Sports added that they hope to be back in action once again in 2022.

“We regret having to cancel this year’s meeting.

"We thank our sponsors and other partners for being patient during these difficult times and look forward to working together again in 2022,” O'Connell said.

Colm Bourke of Ireland competing in the Men's Long Jump event, sponsored by Cork Airport during the BAM Cork City Sports at CIT Athletics Stadium in Bishopstown, Cork. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

"2021 would have been the 69th edition of the Cork City Sports International Athletics Meet and there is no doubt athletics fans will look forward to it’s return on the back of a tremendously successful held event in 2019."

The Morton Games which commenced in 2008 has also become one of the most high-class athletics events in the country and will be undoubtedly leave a hole in this summer’s athletics calendar.

Athletics Ireland CEO Hamish Adams echoed these sentiments and acknowledged the importance of seeing the return of both events in 2022.

“Athletics Ireland have long been supporters of both the Cork City Sports International Meet and the Morton Games, and we were all looking forward to what have become two unmissable dates on the athletics summer calendar," Adams said.

"The news will come as a disappointment, but we are in no doubt that both the Bam Cork City Sports International and Morton Games will be back and showcasing our sport at its best 2022."