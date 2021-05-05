Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 17:50

James Loughrey set to hang up his boots with Cork

The Belfast-born defender moved to Cork in 2013 and became one of the mainstays in defence
James Loughrey set to hang up his boots with Cork

Cork 's James Loughrey stops Kerry's Paul Geaney during the 2014 Munster SFC final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

IT’S understood James Loughrey has called on time on his inter-county career with Cork footballers.

The 34-years-old Belfast-born defender previously played with Antrim before moving to Mallow in 2013 and helped them win the county premier intermediate title four years later.

An accountant by profession, Loughrey brought experience and a steely resolve to Cork but was hampered by injury last season.

He started one game in the county’s march to the division 3 title-the away win over Tipperary-and came off the bench in the home games against Down and Derry.

Loughrey didn’t make the panel for either championship game with Kerry and Tipperary.

His last championship outing with Cork came in the closing Super 8s game against Roscommon in 2019, when Loughrey bagged a goal, just as he did against Tyrone at Croke Park a couple of weeks earlier.

Loughrey will be hoping to line out for Mallow, when they meet Eire Og in the final of the county senior A championship final next month.

More in this section

Glen Rovers maintain link with Sports Direct in new three-year deal Glen Rovers maintain link with Sports Direct in new three-year deal
Fr Mathew's coach Niamh Dwyer on the challenge for basketball clubs from here Fr Mathew's coach Niamh Dwyer added to the Basketball Ireland Elite Performance committee
European Cross Country Championships 2019 Stephanie Cotter continues her good form Stateside with an impressive victory over 1500m at the RMAC Championships
Cork v Tipperary - Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final

Cork minor and U20 teams cleared to train again from next Monday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY