James Loughrey set to hang up his boots with Cork

IT’S understood James Loughrey has called on time on his inter-county career with Cork footballers.

The 34-years-old Belfast-born defender previously played with Antrim before moving to Mallow in 2013 and helped them win the county premier intermediate title four years later.

An accountant by profession, Loughrey brought experience and a steely resolve to Cork but was hampered by injury last season.

He started one game in the county’s march to the division 3 title-the away win over Tipperary-and came off the bench in the home games against Down and Derry.

Loughrey didn’t make the panel for either championship game with Kerry and Tipperary.

His last championship outing with Cork came in the closing Super 8s game against Roscommon in 2019, when Loughrey bagged a goal, just as he did against Tyrone at Croke Park a couple of weeks earlier.

Loughrey will be hoping to line out for Mallow, when they meet Eire Og in the final of the county senior A championship final next month.