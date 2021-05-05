Martin Cotter hit the target during a memorable run in Cork darts

Martin holds some remarkable records, as he and his father are the only father and son to win the Murphy’s Individuals championship, he also won an incredible six doubles championship in a row, winning 14 in total, and is the youngest dart player to be inducted into the CDO Hall of Fame.
“I also won my first Cork Doubles with my partner Terry Power at that time. Most of the bar then moved to Dick Turpin’s Bar which was also owned by Carl Joyce, and I played there for a five-year period.”
He also won his first individual trophy the Guinness Cup beating the great Steve Coveney 3-1 in the final at the Ardmanning Bar.
”I also played for the Cork team where we won two All-Ireland’s beating Dublin in 1999, and Mayo in 2009.”