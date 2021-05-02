Davy Russell launches replica of iconic 1984 Cork jersey for cancer charity

THE 1984 Cork jersey was one of the slickest the Rebels wore.

In the Centenary season of the GAA, the hurlers retained the Munster title after a thriller with Tipperary and then lifted Liam MacCarthy in Semple Stadium.

Now a replica of the classic geansaí is available for purchase in aid of Hurling for Cancer Research. The Cork version has the number eight on the back, recognising the brilliance of captain John Fenton that season, with the Midleton man top-scoring and collecting Player of the Year.

Cúl Sliotars have launched five vintage collection jerseys in support of Hurling for Cancer Research, which is an annual charity hurling match between racing, sports and TV stars and spearheaded by Youghal jockey Davy Russell.

Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Tipperary, and Wexford vintage collection jerseys are available to purchase for €45 from www.culsliotars.ie, with €5 from every one sold donated to the Irish Cancer Society in support of Jim Bolger’s and Russell’s cause.

“I’m a massive hurling fan, so to wear this iconic Cork jersey in support of Hurling for Cancer is very special for me," said Davy Russell.

"Cúl Sliotars have been brilliant supporters of Hurling for Cancer for a long time and the vintage collection jerseys is another generous commitment to our annual hurling match. I hope to see lots of these fantastic jerseys at our matches for a long time to come.”

John Fenton, Cork captain, introduces President Patrick Hillery to Donal O'Grady before the Centenary All-Ireland. Right is Ned Buggy, GAA president.

While three-time Champion National Hunt Jockey Davy Russell is representing the Rebels, another legend Sonia O’Sullivan will act as a global champion.

Legendary soccer player Paul McGrath and camogie player Ali Twomey fly the flag for Dublin, with leading rider at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival and Aintree Grand National winner, Rachael Blackmore is the Tipperary champion. Kildare footballer-turned-trainer Willie McCreery and former leading amateur jockey Katie Walsh are in Kildare's colours, while leading trainer and Hurling for Cancer founder Jim Bolger along with four-time All-Ireland winner Ursula Jacob line-out as Wexford champions.

Paul McGrath and Ursula Jacob promoting the Hurling for Cancer fundraiser. Picture: Healy Racing.

The Cork vintage collection jersey celebrates the historic centenary All-Ireland final in 1984 and represents the number eight of captain, John Fenton. The Dublin jersey marks the Dubs' 1983 win over Galway, in memory of Anton O’Toole and his 14 jersey.

Nicky English’s number 15 top remembers the Premier's memorable 1991 defeat of the Cats, while the Kildare jersey is a throwback to their 1998 win over Meath and the number six worn by captain Glenn Ryan.

Martin Storey’s iconic 11 geansaí, as used in Wexford’s 1996 win over Limerick represents the Model county.

Each jersey comes in a beautifully designed gift box with a Hurling for Cancer Research message from Davy Russell and Jim Bolger and a souvenir keyring.

Neill Fleming, Cúl Sliotars Director, said: “We are hugely proud to partner with Hurling for Cancer Research for the last five years and play our part to help support the fight against cancer.

"The vintage collection jerseys are really unique - we wanted to design a high-end jersey that really means something, and we feel we have achieved that. The plan for this line is to evolve the jerseys over time in partnership with Hurling for Cancer Research and the Irish Cancer Society.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all our champions for their huge support and look forward to thanking them in person at the annual Hurling for Cancer Research match in Newbridge."