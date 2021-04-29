Extra funding helps Inniscarra cater for growing underage numbers

INNISCARRA GAA Club has made great progress with its club developments in recent years.

Club PRO Jack O’Leary Keating said the club has been resourceful with regards to sourcing funding. A generous donation from a club member also helped to pave the way for the recent development work.

“We put a levy on top of the membership a few years ago which provoked some scepticism initially, but it has worked out very well. The extra funding has allowed us to develop accordingly. We also got a very generous donation from a long-standing club member which was greatly appreciated. That extra bit of funding made a big difference.”

Huge development work across all sections of the club has been undertaken in the progressive GAA club in the last few years.

“We erected floodlights on our training pitch in year one of our development. This has proved very beneficial as underage games can be played there.

“In year two we developed a ball wall which has proved very successful. The camogie club and the underage club also avail of it.

“In year three, an opportunity which wasn’t part of the original plan arose when land very close to the club suddenly became available. We got a lease on the land and we developed another full-sized pitch.

“That took up both years three and four effectively. The long-term plan would be to buy the land hopefully and develop it further.”

The club’s latest project involved building a gym for its players. It will be ready for use when the players return to training.

“We completed the work on the gym last winter which was later than anticipated as we geared all our available funds towards developing the pitch. The gym is ready for use when the players are given the all-clear to return.”

The last plan in their ambitious development programme is to upgrade their clubhouse.

Our clubhouse was built in 1995 so we need to modernise it. The dressing rooms are too small for modern requirements.

"We are always striving to invest our finances in the facilities and in the players. We have a growing membership.

“We have five adult teams, three in hurling and two in football. We also have very strong underage numbers. We need to ensure they have the best facilities possible to help them develop. The pressure was on us to meet their needs,” he added.

The PRO said the club is well poised to enjoy a successful future.

“We have a very strong committee. We get great support from the community. The future is bright.”