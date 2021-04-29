Spot-on Charlie Lyons feels Cobh Ramblers can push up the table

ALTHOUGH his primary objective for Cobh Ramblers is to keep the opposition out, centre-back Charlie Lyons also has proven he can be a threat also in the attacking third of the pitch.

The Innishannon native, who was the top scorer for Ramblers in the shortened 2020 campaign, stepped up and duly converted a penalty-kick for Stuart Ashton’s side.

Although Ramblers had to be content with a draw, Cobh now remain unbeaten in three league games.

“Yeah I suppose I am happy to get off the mark for the season alright, but as a defence we are disappointed with the goal, mostly my fault for that,” Lyons said of the draw with Bray.

“But last year, in those kinds of games where we went 1-0 down, we would have faded away.

“So it was good character to get back into the game and Bray are going to be up there come the end of the season, so it is a good point.”

COMPETITIVE

As the nature of the results in the First Division have illustrated so far, it is going to be a very competitive league as many had anticipated.

Lyons feels that Cobh have the potential to be right up there in the promotion picture.

“As we said inside, it is all going to be about the battle, all of these games.

“So I think if we keep doing that now, just add a bit of quality going forward, then we are definitely going to be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.”

The John Caulfield-managed Galway United are in Cobh on Saturday next, in what should be another intriguing affair.

Looking ahead to the Galway game, Lyons describes how Ramblers will be looking to build on the recent results and ideally get the victory on Saturday next.

Galway are gunning for a win as well. So it is going to be another tough game.

“So hopefully we can get the three points at home and start making St Colman’s Park a fortress.”

Saturday next will see Lyons and Ramblers hoping to build again and add another positive result on the board when Galway come to Cobh.

Following on from that in the coming weeks, Ramblershave trips to Athlone Town and Cabinteely, while they will also host to Shelbourne and local rivals Cork City.

The big games will keep coming for Cobh and it will be vital that they are very much focused for the challenges that are in store over the coming weeks.