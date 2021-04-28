Cobh Ramblers boss pleased with response to going behind to Bray

COBH RAMBLERS kept their recent unbeaten spell going by claiming a share of the points at home to Bray Wanderers on Saturday night, drawing one all.

After going behind to a fine finish by Brandon Kavanagh for Bray, Ramblers got back on level terms through a well-taken penalty kick from Charlie Lyons.

This meant a point was added to their recent positive results, from the draw away to Treaty and the victory on the road in Wexford.

All things considered, it was a well-earned point against a Bray side many have been tipping to be a key player in the promotion picture.

Speaking after the game at St Colman’s Park, Ramblers boss Stuart Ashton was pleased with the reaction from his side after going a goal down.

“We went a goal behind, but I thought we responded well to that.

It was a battle and both sides competed. From that point of view when Bray scored the goal, I thought we reacted well.

“We got the penalty because we put them under pressure and scored it, which was a great penalty I thought. As we are at home, you could say it is probably two points dropped because we want to win at home. But actually, for the game itself, it was probably a fair result.

“I don’t think they deserved to win it. They had the one opportunity and it has fallen for their star player.

“So from that point of view we were disappointed with the goal we conceded. But as I have said we reacted well to it.”

David O'Leary of Cobh Ramblers looks to get past Sean Guerins of Treaty United. Picture: Don Moloney

Saturday was indeed a solid showing from Ramblers who worked their socks off and were good value for their point.

Although Cobh did show good battling qualities during this performance against Bray, Ashton felt his side are capable of more with the ball and in the attacking third and hopes that can come to the fore over the coming weeks.

“From our own point of view, I thought we could have at times played better. We could have got on the ball a bit better.

“It wasn’t the best game to watch for the purist. So we want to be better there and the lads know that. But we have come back and earned a draw, which we are pleased with from that point of view.

“We are three games undefeated. We are delighted to keep the run going, but we have got to look at when we have the ball, we could be better. I think at times it was just a bit helter-skelter.

“We know we are better than that. So that is what we have got to take from this game.”