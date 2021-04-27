A Cork League of Ireland dream team: do you agree with this selection?

WHILE neither of the Cork teams play in the top flight of the League of Ireland this season, there has been no shortage of talented players at Turner's Cross, Flower Lodge, St Colman's Park and beyond over the years.

One of our readers submitted his League of Ireland dream team, drawn from all those who represented Cork League of Ireland teams through the years.

We'd love to know if you agree with Finbar Bevan's selection.

Submit your best 11, and subs, via email to: esport@theecho.ie

'I started to follow League of Ireland soccer in the 1950s and I remember the first game I saw was at the Mardyke — Evergreen United v Waterford. To this day, I remember Donie Leahy getting two goals, so from then on I became an Evergreen fan, and later Cork Celtic.

Cork Celtic's Donal Leahy gets his header in against Waterford in 1965.

'In a conversation some time lately, I met a couple of friends who, like me (in our 70s) started to talk about was who were the best players we ever saw playing League of Ireland, so this is my selection.

Goalkeeper: Kevin Blount.

Right-back: Pat O’Mahoney.

Centre-half: John Coughlan.

Left-back: Richard Brooks.

Right-wing: Donie Wallace.

Left-wing: Paul O’Donovan.

Midfielders: John Lawson, Declan Daly.

Strikers: Donie Leahy, Dave Wigginton and Carl Davenport.

Subs: Alec Ludzic, Frank McCarthy, Miah Dennehy, Mick Millington, and Bobby Tambling.

Four very good netminders at a Cork Celtic reunion in the Turner’s Cross Tavern: Kevin Blount, Derry Buckley, Billy Morgan and Bobby Brohan.

'Of course, my friends had other ideas, but that’s mine. I invite people to give their opinion.

'Sorry, I haven’t seen many matches in the last decade, so I can’t comment on that time.

Finbar Bevan,

Farranree,

Cork.'