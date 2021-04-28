Joy for Cork jockey Jody Townend at Punchestown Festival

ON THE day her brother Paul edged closer to the Champion Jockey title, Jody Townend excelled on Adamantly Chosen in a debut victory in the Goffs Land Rover Bumper at the Punchestown Festival.

The 5-1 shot got the better of Springwell Bay by three-quarters of a length.

Trainer Willie Mullins said: "Jody was very good on the horse. He was one of the bargain purchases of the sales (cost €24,000), which just shows you don't have to have huge money to get the winner.

"The whole family like winning around here - we sourced Adamant Approach after seeing him in a schooling bumper here. I think a half-brother to this horse might have won around here, too."

Adamantly Chosen and Jody Townend with groom Lara Tedstone after their win for trainer Willie Mullins. Picture: Healy Racing

The opening day of the festival saw a remarkable five-timer for Mullins including Chacun Pour Soi, ridden by Paul Townend, in the feature William Hill Champion Chase.

With Rachel Blackmore failing to saddle a winner, the Lisgoold jockey is five winners clear in his bid to retain his Champions Jockey crown, having been injured since early April.