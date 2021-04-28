Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 07:00

Joy for Cork jockey Jody Townend at Punchestown Festival

Adamantly Chosen was a 5-1 winner on the opening day of the prestigious meet
Joy for Cork jockey Jody Townend at Punchestown Festival

Adamantly Chosen and Jody Townend win the Goffs Land Rover Bumper. Picture: Healy Racing.

ON THE day her brother Paul edged closer to the Champion Jockey title, Jody Townend excelled on Adamantly Chosen in a debut victory in the Goffs Land Rover Bumper at the Punchestown Festival.

The 5-1 shot got the better of Springwell Bay by three-quarters of a length.

Trainer Willie Mullins said: "Jody was very good on the horse. He was one of the bargain purchases of the sales (cost €24,000), which just shows you don't have to have huge money to get the winner.

"The whole family like winning around here - we sourced Adamant Approach after seeing him in a schooling bumper here. I think a half-brother to this horse might have won around here, too."

Adamantly Chosen and Jody Townend with groom Lara Tedstone after their win for trainer Willie Mullins. Picture: Healy Racing
Adamantly Chosen and Jody Townend with groom Lara Tedstone after their win for trainer Willie Mullins. Picture: Healy Racing

The opening day of the festival saw a remarkable five-timer for Mullins including Chacun Pour Soi, ridden by Paul Townend, in the feature William Hill Champion Chase.

With Rachel Blackmore failing to saddle a winner, the Lisgoold jockey is five winners clear in his bid to retain his Champions Jockey crown, having been injured since early April.

Paul Townend returns from injury to extend lead over Rachael Blackmore

