First three Cork hurling and football matches will be live on TV in May

STARVED of live GAA action since the Cork U20s hurlers recorded an impressive Munster U20 victory over Tipp at floodlit Páirc Uí Chaoimh all the way back on December 23 last year, there will be massive interest in this season's hurling and football leagues

Already delayed from the spring and running into the summer to directly correlate to championship, Cork supporters will be delighted to know the hurlers' opening Allianz Division 1B clash with Waterford will be shown by TG4 live from Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday week at 3.45pm.

Kieran Kingston's side were beaten by the Déise at the outset of 2020 and their Munster rivals then repeated the feat last Halloween in the provincial semi-final. Gaining a modicum of revenge, but more importantly, picking up some confidence and momentum, will be on the agenda.

The Cork footballers don't have any home games in Allianz Division 2 South, a punishment for their Covid training breach at the outset of the year, so instead travel to Semple to take on Kildare on May 15.

Cork and Kildare met in the 2015 football qualifier at Semple Stadium. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

It's the first part of what would have been a tasty trip to Thurles for Cork fans in a pre-pandemic age, as the hurlers battle Tipp later that night.

Instead, the Rebel faithful will need to tune in to eir Sport to catch the action. Like TG4, the subscription channel provide excellent GAA coverage, but it's just a shame it's not free-to-air given the current climate.

The other Cork league game confirmed for TV is also on eir Sport, the hurlers up in Limerick on Saturday, June 5, in what will be a bit of a phoney war given they meet in the Munster semi-final a month later. Still when Cork beat John Kiely's side in 2019 in championship it came on the back of a league success.

Other Cork matches could yet be slotted into the TG4 schedule, but that will only be finalised later in the league. Cork-Galway in the Páirc seems an obvious choice on June 13.

Any games not being televised will be streamed via GAAGO, which is the likely fate of the football ties with Laois and Clare and the hurling against Westmeath. Overall, TG4 will screen 25 games and eir Sport a total of 11.

In addition to the live coverage of the Allianz Leagues games, GAA 2021, TG4’s weekly Gaelic Games TV highlights show, returns on Monday, May 10 at 8pm. The series will broadcast all the best action from the previous weekend’s games.

Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport said “TG4 is delighted to announce the return of the Allianz Leagues to our screens for 2021. While we are bringing you all the action, we will also be working tirelessly alongside our partners in the GAA and with those in different playing grounds across the Island to ensure a safe environment for all involved. TG4 has a long history of providing comprehensive GAA coverage and we are pleased to able to continue doing so during these challenging times.”

ALLIANZ LEAGUES TV COVERAGE...

MAY 8

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A: Westmeath v Galway, 2pm, live on TG4; Limerick v Tipperary, 5.30pm, live on eir Sport

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B: Dublin v Kilkenny, 3.30pm, live on eir Sport

MAY 9

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B: Wexford v Laois, 1.45pm, live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A: Cork v Waterford, 3.45pm, live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B: Antrim v Clare, 2pm, live on TG4 Player App and deferred on TG4

MAY 15

Allianz Football League Division 1 South: Kerry v Galway, 3pm, live on eir Sport

Allianz Football League Division 2 South: Cork v Kildare, 3.30pm live on eir Sport

Allianz Football League Division 1 North: Tyrone v Donegal, 5pm, live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A: Tipperary v Cork, 7.30pm, live on eir Sport

MAY 16

Allianz Football League Division 1 South: Roscommon v Dublin, 1.45pm, live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A: Galway v Limerick, 3.45pm, live on TG4

Allianz Football League Division 1 North: Monaghan v Armagh, 2pm, live on TG4 Player App and deferred on TG4

JUNE 5

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B: Antrim v Wexford, 3pm, live on TG4

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1B: Dublin v Clare, 5.15pm, live on eir Sport

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A: Limerick v Cork, 7.15pm live on eir Sport

OTHER CORK FIXTURES...

MAY 22

Allianz Football League Division 2 South: Laois v Cork, Portlaoise, 7pm.

MAY 23

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A: Cork v Westmeath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm.

MAY 30

Allianz Football League Division 2 South: Clare v Cork, Ennis, 1.45pm.

JUNE 13

Allianz Hurling League, Division 1A: Cork v Galway, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.45pm.

The Cork footballers will also have a relegation play-off or league semi-final on June 12 or 13.