Graham Cummins: Could Celtic job revive Jose Mourinho's career?

I CAN’T understand the timing of Jose Mourinho’s dismissal.

Tottenham have one of their biggest games in the club’s recent history against Manchester City in the League Cup on Sunday and in a one-off game, you’d want Mourinho as your manager.

His style might not be great and his demeanour in interviews has let him down in the past but with Jose as manager I gave Spurs a chance of winning against City because Mourinho knows, unlike Tottenham, how to win trophies. Now, they have little hope.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy might have had in the back of his mind to sack Mourinho this summer and perhaps has made the decision now because he knows that it would have been more difficult to do it if Spurs won their first trophy in 13 years under Mourinho against City.

Maybe, Levy felt that Mourinho had lost the dressing room and the Spurs players weren’t going to perform on Sunday if it meant winning would keep the manager in the job for longer.

As much as players might dislike a manager and might not put in as much effort as they can in games, that might be right when it comes to a league game but in a cup final, players will do everything they can to win whether they like the manager or not.

There were a lot of Spurs fans unhappy with Mourinho as manager, but the former Chelsea manager was only one game away from chancing those supporter’s opinions.

Football is fickle. Had Mourinho remained in charge and Spurs won the League Cup, those same supporters demanding the 58-year-old out of the club, would be singing his praises and calling Daniel Levy a genius for being able to attract someone of Mourinho’s calibre to a club like Spurs.

Perhaps, Paul Pogba recent criticism of his former Manchester United manager for his managerial style and the way he treated players was another influencing factor that made Levy come to his decision.

Pogba referred to how Mourinho made players feel like “they don’t exist anymore.”

It’s normal for managers to ignore players that aren’t in the starting eleven. I don’t agree with it but from a manager’s point of view, I don’t think they have the time to be 24 players best friend.

Players spend on average around two hours a day in the training ground, some days a bit longer if they have a double session.

Managers are busy in the morning preparing for the session ahead and getting ready for the game at the weekend, they don’t have the time to go around to every player to ask them ‘how they are doing’?

I’ve been left out of teams and cast aside and the norm for managers is to explain to you once, why you aren’t in the team and then it’s up to the player to force their way back into the managers plans not for the manager to keep constant dialogue going between the two.

I’ve had managers walk past me in the corridor in the training ground and ignore me when I’ve said ‘morning’ to them.

It’s nothing personal because managers treat others the same that aren’t in the team or treat players in the team worse if we had just lost a game.

Pogba had too much influence at United during Mourinho’s time and the only mistake the former manager made with the midfielder is that he didn’t get the World Cup winner out of the club.

Pogba played a major role in Mourinho’s dismissal from United and he has played a small part in the former Real Madrid manager’s departure from Spurs.

Football doesn’t stand still and when one door closes another one opens.

JUMPING THROUGH HOOPS

Mourinho’s managerial career is probably finished in England but that doesn’t mean his career has to be over in the United Kingdom.

There is a managerial vacancy at Celtic and although I thought Roy Keane would be an ideal candidate for the job, now that Mourinho has become available, should mean that he becomes top of the Hoops list.

Jose Mourinho as Porto boss before beating Celtic in the 2003 UEFA Cup final. Picture: AP Photo/Paulo Duarte

Mourinho was linked with the Celtic job a few years back but perhaps felt that it was too far a step down for him to manage in Scotland.

Mourinho does not have the esteemed reputation that he once had.

This could be the perfect match. Celtic need a manager that can win the title back from Rangers and Mourinho needs an opportunity to rebuild his reputation as a good manager.