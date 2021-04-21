Cork's Meg Ryan impresses at European Gymnastics Championships

CORK'S Meg Ryan made a solid impression on the opening day of the European Gymnastics Championships.

Leaving Cert student Ryan, Douglas Gymnastics club, competed on three out of the four apparatus, omitting vault as she prioritises a longer build-up towards Tokyo 2021.

Ryan is first reserve for the Games and counted no major errors in Switzerland. Another Cork connection comes via Emma Hamill, also from Douglas club.

History-maker Emma Slevin, from Renmore Gymnastics Club, qualified for the European Gymnastics All-Around Finals, despite, like Ryan, being unable to compete in approximately 18 months due to Covid.

With 109 gymnasts competing from 38 countries, Slevin is the first Irish female gymnast to qualify for a Senior All-Around Top–24 Final.

Speaking following the competition, Gymnastics Ireland CEO Ciaran Gallagher said:

A superb day for women’s gymnastics in Ireland!

"Emma’s performance cements her position as one of the best All-Around gymnasts in Europe and again a history maker as our first senior AA women’s finalist.

"With Meg focusing on building towards Tokyo, seeing as she is currently first reserve for the Games, her performances on the three apparatus she competed were exactly what she needed to do...

Meg Ryan. Picture: Thomas Schreyer/Sportsfile

"Both girls went through with no major errors. For all gymnasts, the target is always for a clean competition which both girls delivered. On behalf of everyone at Gymnastics Ireland huge congratulations to Emma and Meg, their coaches Sally Batley and Emma Hamill and our Performance and Technical Manager Sally Johnson.

"Roll on finals on Friday and good luck to Rhys McClenaghan and Adam Steele who compete in their qualifiers tomorrow."

Rhys McClenaghan, who has already secured his place for the Tokyo games, competes alongside Adam Steele in the Men’s qualifying round which is due to take place at 4pm Irish time.

Steele is a registered member of the Douglas club and when competes under their banner in Irish competitions, though his training base is in England.