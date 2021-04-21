Ned English returns to the Duhallow fold as coach

VETERAN Coach Ned English is back at the helm in Duhallow after his appointment as manager to the divisional senior football team was confirmed at a Virtual Board meeting.

The insatiable appetite of the Kilbrin based farmer remains on his return for a second spell in charge of Duhallow.

On his debut season in a roller coaster 2012 campaign, English guided Duhallow to a county final, taking eight games to do so, Pairc Uí Chaoimh reached after enduring a first round loss to Beara and subsequently surviving two replays and extra time.

And in a closely fought decider, Castlehaven got the better of Duhallow to win their first county title since 2003 by a single point thanks to grabbing the only goal of the game right on the hour mark.

Defeat by a single point emerged a devastating blow for the divisional side who for much of the game appeared to hold the upperhand only for the 'haven lead early and late.

It's been a long road for Ned English, huge disappointment too in a dramatic 2004 Cork County SFC when his Mallow charges were denied a late match winning goal by the woodwork against evenual champions Carbery.

Much better four years later, English behind Limerick champions Drom-Broadford holding generous odds to shock Nemo Rangers in a provincial SFC semi-final and progress to better Kilmurry-Ibrickane (Clare) in the decider and become the first Limerick team since Thomond College in 1977 to capture a Munster title.

Subsequently English soldiered with Duhallow that lost narrowly to Castlehaven and part of the Ballincollig management, runners up to Carbery Rangers in the 2016 County SFC decider.

Earlier a better return when the Kilbrin man helped Clyda Rovers erase three consecutive defeats in County Premier IFC Finals when they overcame Macroom to the 2013 decider.

The vastly-experienced English is associated with many other clubs over recent years, his football devotion taking him from Ballydemond to Ilen Rovers in recent times.

Duhallow Board Chairman Steven Lynch wished the new manager well in a 2021 campaign that will be impacted by Covid.

“We must extend thanks to the outgoing management team headed by Padraig Kearns, reaching two county finals against St. Finbarr's and Nemo Rangers and agonisingly running Nemo ever so close in last season's county semi final,” he said.

The divisional chairman also expressed optimistic hopes of a return to club training over the weeks ahead followed by the resumption of playing activity.

“As the vaccine rollout progresses, there is a sense of hope for the months ahead.

"The efforts of the community at large must be applauded, the low Covid figures for the Kanturk Electoral Area that emcompasses much of Duhallow is most encouraging and confirms the adherance to NPHET guidelines by the public is bearing reward,” he said.