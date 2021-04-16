Keith Ricken and Barry Corkery will help players, coaches and parents as underage Cork GAA clubs return

CORK GAA are running an online event to help players, coaches and parents enjoy their return to training from April 26.

Cork U20 football manager and CIT development officer Keith Ricken and Éire Óg's Barry Corkery, who has been involved with Cork minor football as well as camogie and ladies football teams, along with Blackrock and Blarney, will be the guest speakers.

The webinar takes place on Friday, April 23 at 8pm and focus on personal development and adopting a positive outlook in life and sport, under the banner: Importance of Return to Sport; Fitter Body, Fitter Mind.

The idea is to provide practical advice for the GAA restart after an enforced four-month Covid break.

Along with guiding Cork to the U20 All-Ireland in 2019 and CIT to the Sigerson, Ricken has huge experience with his native St Vincent's on the northside, as well as Carrigtwohill in East Cork, where he now resides. While better known for his football work, he has also coached hurling teams, and more importantly places on emphasis on the holistic approach.

In that regard his tips around personal development and striking the right balance between sport, school and life will be very relevant.

Barry is a mental health therapist by profession and a club stalwart with Éire Óg, along with serving as an U20 selector. He's had the midas touch in recent seasons as a performance coach, from the Cork All-Ireland minor football victory in 2019 to county titles assisting the Rockies and Blarney last season.

He will look at a positive mindset and having clear goals in life and sport.

Éire Óg's Barry Corkery has proved invaluable guidance to Cork teams. Picture Denis Minihane.

To register, visit:

https://gaacork.ie/2021/04/16/cork-gaa-webinar-to-help-players-parents-get-back-to-gaa-activities/

Meanwhile, the GAA is awaiting clarity from Government on how many panel members and backroom personnel will be allowed to attend league games from May.

Inter-county panels are currently permitted to use gyms as well GAA pitches, though the recommendation is to stay outdoors. Players are now allowed access to their own club gyms to train.

“Ideally, gym activity indoors should be conducted on an individual basis or in very small groups," the GAA statement said.

“A key message from our Covid Advisory Group is to avoid indoor gatherings wherever possible. For instance, it is permitted to use dressing rooms or hold meetings indoors, but we would strongly encourage you to explore alternatives or minimise usage as much as possible.

“Keeping the majority of your interactions outdoors is the key measure to follow if you wish to ensure the safety of players and support personnel.”

Last winter, only 26 panel members per county were permitted to attend games, aside from the All-Ireland finals where those who didn't make the cut were included.

The maximum number of collective training sessions per week is three, but two when matches begin, and players and backroom members are advised to travel individually, or in buses at 25% capacity with masks on, if necessary.

The GAA have also asked the government to permit challenge games.