Eddie Doyle: Cork Schoolboy League's priority is to complete all leagues this Summer

THE CORK SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE remain hopeful a return to competitive matches may be sanctioned sometime in May.

The government recently relaxed the level 5 restrictions allowing for training to resume for youngsters on April 26th.

The CSL is hoping this is the first measure of many to facilitate a return to league matches.

Originally, the League had set a date of April 6th for a possible return but that date was put back further due to the current restrictions.

The plan is to complete all leagues at all age levels which is very possible to do so according to Cork Schoolboys League Secretary Eddie Doyle.

For the League to have a good chance of completing all leagues, Doyle is hoping competitive league ties gets up and running in May and weekend and evening games can facilitate a good run of league ties.

Doyle doesn’t see the fact that the games will start later than the original date of April 6th as a problem.

“We have organised the fixture list for the remainder of the CSL 2020/2021 season and we hope to see it out in full.

"Any game that didn’t take place between the original planned return date of April 6th and hopefully a return date sometime in May will simply be put to the back of the fixture list and will be played at the end of the season.

“If we were to resume league ties in May, I could see us finishing out the season by mid-August if there are no further postponements due to further restrictions or bad weather.

"The new season then could be started four weeks later if we are given the go ahead to do so.”

Eddie Doyle, Cork schoolboys league presents the under 13 Con Elliott trophy to Lakewood Athletic captain Luke Harris after defeating Springfield Ramblers in the final at Leeside park in 2018

Doyle also ruled out the possibility of finishing other competitions including the local cups and founder cups.

“The later start has made any chance of finishing the cup competitions unfeasible unfortunately but we are remaining positive with the remaining league games.

“We are hoping to keep a solid structure in place to avoid the possibility of any added pressures.

"Our priority is to play out the league games in a safe environment for all.”

Asked if there are any potential safety and administrative headaches in relation to a return, Doyle added:

“We know there are potential obstacles including further restrictions in the future so we have plenty of things to consider.

"We do, however, see a real possibility of playing out the remainder of league fixtures which would be a huge boost for the players of Cork and it will require everyone to adhere to protocols put in place by the government and FAI.

”Also, in relation to the referees, we are hoping the referees from the Juniors section may officiate the Schoolboys games while their own games are still suspended.

"As a result, there will be a greater pool of officials to cater for the long list of games.

"They have been accommodating in the past when available and I’m sure they are eager to get back out on the pitch too.

“Players, their families, coaches, referees and everyone connected with the game really want to get back at this stage and we are looking forward to a return to action.”