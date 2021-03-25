Denis Hurley on three newcomers looking to impress with Cork City

Denis Hurley picks out three young players eager to shine at Turner's Cross.

JACK BAXTER

ON loan from Preston North End until the summer, the midfielder has settled well at City and impressed throughout the pre-season programme.

While he is comfortable playing deep, just in front of the defence, he’s not short of football ability and can move the ball well as well as getting forward. The 20-year-old has been with Preston since U9 level and is strong in dead-ball situations, scoring from penalties and free kicks for the Preston youth team.

“I am ball-playing midfielder,” he said on his arrival. “I like to get on the ball, pass it and help the team build and move up the pitch. I work hard and I hope I can play my part in the team doing well.”

Midfield is an area where Colin Healy is not short of options as captain Gearóid Morrissey, Cian Coleman, Alec Byrne, Dale Holland, Cory Galvin, and Steven Beattie can all play there, but already Baxter looks to have put himself in prime position for one of the starting spots.

JAMIE WYNNE

The winger may not be a guaranteed starter but could be a great option from the bench, especially as his pace will be difficult for tired teams to deal with. The former Dundalk man showed signs of promise during his time at Oriel Park and he will be keen to show that he can make an impact for City.

Another winger who came south to the club and impressed was Karl Sheppard and Wynne picked the Dubliner’s brains before deciding to move to Leeside. Still only 19, Wynne has time on his side and he is keen to learn.

Being around the Dundalk first team should have shown him what is needed to get to the top and hopefully he can put that education to good effect in the First Division.

CIAN MURPHY

The attacker won’t be 21 until June, but this will be his fourth season in City’s colours — when he signed in 2018, John Caulfield praised his attitude, his finishing and his pace.

Unfortunately for the Tipperary native, injuries have infringed over the past couple of years, but he has impressed when given the opportunity to do so and showed that he is ready for the new campaign with goals in pre-season against Shamrock Rovers and Waterford.

Murphy is an option for the centre-forward spot, along with Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh and Jack Walsh, but he displayed his versatility in playing alongside both players in the friendlies and he can be put to good use by Colin Healy when the season properly starts, either as the number 9 or just off another attacking spearhead.