How the Ireland players rated in the Six Nations win over England

Fantastic under high balls and was everywhere during a top-class display. A possible Lions bolter.
Opportunistic try - his 34th on the international stage - puts him a small step closer to Brian O'Driscoll's Ireland record of 46. Unlucky to be denied another.
Arguably Ireland's player of the tournament. Always a bright, willing runner and another exceptional display should strengthen his Lions chances.
A little unlucky with red card for dangerous tackle on Billy Vunipola. Left his team in lurch but it did not prove too costly.
Slipped back in seamlessly on his first Test outing of 2021 but evidence of rustiness and could have done more to deny Youngs' try.
Johnny Sexton: Led his country to their best display of the Andy Farrell era. Reliable as ever with the boot, kicking a remarkable 22 points. 8
Pulled the strings and kicking game continually put Ireland in position. Late yellow card blotted copybook slightly.
Unfortunate to have only his third Six Nations start cut short by a head injury after just 20 minutes.
Ended a solid tournament with another substantial contribution. Long line-out throw caught out England and helped free Earls to score.
Fine job to limit Mako Vunipola. Appears to be back to his best following year-long injury issues.
Went about his business with little fuss. Influential showing helped Ireland cope with James Ryan's absence.
Another who Lions boss Warren Gatland will struggle to ignore. An absolute beast in the engine room, brilliant at the breakdown.
Quietly efficient on his farewell appearance before international retirement. Fitting way to finish. Will certainly be missed.
A sound and satisfactory afternoon from the hard-working flanker. Ripping the ball off Billy Vunipola was a highlight.
Statement performance to celebrate his first Test start for 15 months. Deft assist for Earls' score before a try of his own. Seized his opportunity.
Cian Healy was thrown on early due to Kilcoyne's injury and, as expected, was a more than able deputy. Such was Ireland's dominance, the rest of the bench were given little time to impress.