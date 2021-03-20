Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 19:40

How the Ireland players rated in the Six Nations win over England

Robbie Henshaw staked his claim for a Lions berth with another immense effort
Ireland's Tadhg Furlong comes up against Mako Vunipola of England and offloads to CJ Stander of Ireland. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Duncan Bech

Hugo Keenan: Fantastic under high balls and was everywhere during a top-class display. A possible Lions bolter. 8 

Keith Earls: Opportunistic try - his 34th on the international stage - puts him a small step closer to Brian O'Driscoll's Ireland record of 46. Unlucky to be denied another. 7 

Robbie Henshaw: Arguably Ireland's player of the tournament. Always a bright, willing runner and another exceptional display should strengthen his Lions chances. 9 

Bundee Aki: A little unlucky with red card for dangerous tackle on Billy Vunipola. Left his team in lurch but it did not prove too costly. 5 

Jacob Stockdale: Slipped back in seamlessly on his first Test outing of 2021 but evidence of rustiness and could have done more to deny Youngs' try. 6 

Johnny Sexton: Led his country to their best display of the Andy Farrell era. Reliable as ever with the boot, kicking a remarkable 22 points. 8 

Ireland's Conor Murray celebrates a penalty. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Conor Murray: Pulled the strings and kicking game continually put Ireland in position. Late yellow card blotted copybook slightly. 7 

Dave Kilcoyne: Unfortunate to have only his third Six Nations start cut short by a head injury after just 20 minutes. 5 

Rob Herring: Ended a solid tournament with another substantial contribution. Long line-out throw caught out England and helped free Earls to score. 7 

Tadhg Furlong: Fine job to limit Mako Vunipola. Appears to be back to his best following year-long injury issues. 8 

Ireland's Iain Henderson competes in the air with Charlie Ewels of England. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Iain Henderson: Went about his business with little fuss. Influential showing helped Ireland cope with James Ryan's absence. 7 

Tadhg Beirne: Another who Lions boss Warren Gatland will struggle to ignore. An absolute beast in the engine room, brilliant at the breakdown. 8 

CJ Stander: Quietly efficient on his farewell appearance before international retirement. Fitting way to finish. Will certainly be missed. 7 

Josh Van Der Flier: A sound and satisfactory afternoon from the hard-working flanker. Ripping the ball off Billy Vunipola was a highlight. 7 

Jack Conan: Statement performance to celebrate his first Test start for 15 months. Deft assist for Earls' score before a try of his own. Seized his opportunity. 8 

Replacements: Cian Healy was thrown on early due to Kilcoyne's injury and, as expected, was a more than able deputy. Such was Ireland's dominance, the rest of the bench were given little time to impress. 7

