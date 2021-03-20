Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 12:45

WATCH: Rebel Óg Coaching GAA videos to improve skills and fitness

Special series in four categories caters for kids from junior infants up to sixth class
WATCH: Rebel Óg Coaching GAA videos to improve skills and fitness

Youghal's Andy O'Sullivan and Midleton's Ciaran O'Brien, tussle for the ball during the Rebel Óg U8 hurling blitz in 2017. Picture: David Keane.

Rory Noonan

WHILE primary schools returned this week, the Cork Games Development Administrators have worked hard to make sure pupils are keeping up their physical exercise during the lockdown.

Rebel Óg Coaching has produced a series of videos to help pupils train at home, whatever stage of their GAA development they are at.

They are a simple way for children to stay active with a variety of activities from fundamental movements, to hurling and football activities. A fun way to stay active at home, while all sporting activities are closed.

They are broken down into four categories, from junior and senior infants up to 5th and 6th classes.

We'll be running them each Saturday until the end of March. 

 Junior and Senior Infants:

1st and 2nd Class:

3rd and 4th Class:

5th and 6th Class:

Read More

WATCH: Rebel Óg Coaches help kids develop their skills during lockdown

More in this section

Shane Lowry in contention at Honda Classic in Florida Shane Lowry in contention at Honda Classic in Florida
Jacob Stockdale 19/3/2021 Jacob Stockdale relishing Six Nations chance after slimming down 
Alex McHenry scores a try 19/3/2021 Cork's Alex McHenry scores his first try as Munster prove too strong for Benetton
cork gaa
Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Anfield

Champions League experience will stand to Caoimhín Kelleher for Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend
Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY