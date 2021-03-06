WATCH: Rebel Óg Coaches help kids develop their skills during lockdown

WHILE primary schools have started to return, the Cork Games Development Administrators have worked hard to make sure pupils are keeping up their physical exercise during the lockdown.

Rebel Óg Coaching has produced a series of videos to help pupils train at home, regardless of whether you play GAA or not.

They are a simple way for children to stay active with a variety of activities from fundamental movements, to hurling and football activities. A fun way to stay active at home, whilst all sporting activities are closed.

They are broken down into four categories, from junior and senior infants up to 5th and 6th classes.

We'll be running them each Saturday until the end of March.

Junior and Senior Infants:

1st and 2nd Class:

3rd and 4th Class:

5th and 6th Class: