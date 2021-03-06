Sat, 06 Mar, 2021 - 13:45

WATCH: Rebel Óg Coaches help kids develop their skills during lockdown

Five-week series has sessions suitable for U5s up to U13s
WATCH: Rebel Óg Coaches help kids develop their skills during lockdown

Two Glanmire teams who took part in the Rebel Óg Coaching U8 football blitz in 2019. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Rory Noonan

WHILE primary schools have started to return, the Cork Games Development Administrators have worked hard to make sure pupils are keeping up their physical exercise during the lockdown.

Rebel Óg Coaching has produced a series of videos to help pupils train at home, regardless of whether you play GAA or not.

They are a simple way for children to stay active with a variety of activities from fundamental movements, to hurling and football activities. A fun way to stay active at home, whilst all sporting activities are closed.

They are broken down into four categories, from junior and senior infants up to 5th and 6th classes.

We'll be running them each Saturday until the end of March. 

 Junior and Senior Infants:

1st and 2nd Class:

3rd and 4th Class:

5th and 6th Class:

Read More

WATCH: Rebel Óg Coaching videos can help your kids work on GAA skills at home

More in this section

Dave Barry v Briege Corkery: Vote for your favourite Rebel Legend The Echo Rebel Legends quarter-finals: Sandie Fitzgibbon v Rob Heffernan
Dave Barry v Briege Corkery: Vote for your favourite Rebel Legend The Echo Rebel Legends quarter-finals: Roy Keane v Juliet Murphy
Dave Barry v Briege Corkery: Vote for your favourite Rebel Legend The Echo Rebel Legends quarter-finals: JBM v Rena Buckley
cork gaa
Phil Healy celebrates winning the heat 5/3/2021

Phil Healy on reaching her first major final: 'I'm absolutely buzzing'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY