A hurling man with no airs or graces, why John Horgan was such a popular writer

Mr Horgan was as happy heading down to sun-kissed East Cork or Ballinlough for a junior game, or to wind-swept Bansha, Charleville or Kilmallock at Wednesday lunchtime for a Harty Cup match, as to Thurles or Croke Park for inter-county duty.
On occasion, the sports editor, John McHale, persuaded him to cover Gaelic football. It was a bonus if Billy Morgan was involved, but that friendship was based more on their sparring over Billy’s beloved Liverpool and Hoggie’s United than the GAA.
He appreciated the heritage of hurling’s bluebloods too and was there to offer his perspective on Blackrock’s return to the top table last October. He was thrilled to see Glen Rovers capture the Seán Óg Murphy cannister in the past decade and is holding out for St Finbarr’s to lift the trophy again too.