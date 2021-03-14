Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 11:55

Mallow basketball club on the ball to raise funds for local Search and Rescue group

U16 girls team and their coaches will dribble the distance to Tallaght on March 27
The Mallow U16 basketball team have organised a fundraiser where they'll dribble the distance from the club to the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

Eamonn Murphy

AS an indoor sport, basketball has been one of the worst-hit by lockdown.

That applies from the elite level of Irish international squads and national league teams all the way down to kids academies.

Mallow Basketball Club are staying strong together with online meet-ups and the hope that a return to action is on the horizon this summer.

The U16 girls' team, under the watchful eye of coaches Niall O'Connell and Denise Keohane, have put together a fantastic, fun fundraiser, with the majority of the money going to Mallow Search and Rescue, as well as 20% for the club itself.

The Mallow Dribblethon will see each member of the squad, and the coaches, dribble the basketball for 10km each, to cover the distance from the North Cork town to the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 27 and all donations will be gratefully received according to coach Niall O'Connell.

"We'll all be getting involved, dribbling 10km each and the money is going to a great cause, Mallow Search & Rescue and a smaller portion to the club. We have a link up and running for anyone who can contribute something, on: 

https://www.gofundme.com/f/u16-dribblethon-fundraiser.

"We picked Mallow Search & Rescue because we wanted to raise money for a Mallow-based charity and felt that because they rely solely on fundraising to do their work that they’d be the perfect candidates. 

"The team felt very strongly that this money could help them do the important work they do locally and nationally. 

"We are also raising money for the club itself because of the struggles this year due to Covid-19. The lack of game time has been very tough on all the players, who love the sport so much."

PLAYERS:

Emma O’Connor 

Carrie Lehane 

Zoe Tiburzi 

Grace Nagle 

Kate Walsh 

Lucy O’Sullivan 

Ria O’Connor 

Abbie O’Connor 

Sinead Lucey 

Brid Lucey 

Ali McSweeney 

Jade Lynch 

Mary Kate Behan 

Sophie Whelan 

Róisín Murray 

Aisling Whalley 

Tara Norton 

Orna O’Leary 

Meadhbh Cogan

COACHES:

Niall O’Connell; Denise Keohane

Coaches Niall O'Connell and Denise Keohane are keeping their players connected during lockdown.
— Meanwhile, the Cork Sports Partnership started the 'Be Ready Basketball' programme last week aimed at male and female players aged 13 to 16.

Hosted by Irish international basketballer and development officer Ciarán O'Sullivan, with Strength and Conditioning coach Billy O'Regan guiding the young players, it proved to be so popular that they've added a second night.

More information can be found on https://www.corksports.ie/index.cfm/page/be-ready-basketball


