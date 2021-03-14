Mallow basketball club on the ball to raise funds for local Search and Rescue group

AS an indoor sport, basketball has been one of the worst-hit by lockdown.

That applies from the elite level of Irish international squads and national league teams all the way down to kids academies.

Mallow Basketball Club are staying strong together with online meet-ups and the hope that a return to action is on the horizon this summer.

The U16 girls' team, under the watchful eye of coaches Niall O'Connell and Denise Keohane, have put together a fantastic, fun fundraiser, with the majority of the money going to Mallow Search and Rescue, as well as 20% for the club itself.

The Mallow Dribblethon will see each member of the squad, and the coaches, dribble the basketball for 10km each, to cover the distance from the North Cork town to the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 27 and all donations will be gratefully received according to coach Niall O'Connell.

"We'll all be getting involved, dribbling 10km each and the money is going to a great cause, Mallow Search & Rescue and a smaller portion to the club. We have a link up and running for anyone who can contribute something, on:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/u16-dribblethon-fundraiser.

"We picked Mallow Search & Rescue because we wanted to raise money for a Mallow-based charity and felt that because they rely solely on fundraising to do their work that they’d be the perfect candidates.

"The team felt very strongly that this money could help them do the important work they do locally and nationally.

"We are also raising money for the club itself because of the struggles this year due to Covid-19. The lack of game time has been very tough on all the players, who love the sport so much."

PLAYERS:

Emma O’Connor

Carrie Lehane

Zoe Tiburzi

Grace Nagle

Kate Walsh

Lucy O’Sullivan

Ria O’Connor

Abbie O’Connor

Sinead Lucey

Brid Lucey

Ali McSweeney

Jade Lynch

Mary Kate Behan

Sophie Whelan

Róisín Murray

Aisling Whalley

Tara Norton

Orna O’Leary

Meadhbh Cogan

COACHES:

Niall O’Connell; Denise Keohane

Coaches Niall O'Connell and Denise Keohane are keeping their players connected during lockdown.

— Meanwhile, the Cork Sports Partnership started the 'Be Ready Basketball' programme last week aimed at male and female players aged 13 to 16.

Hosted by Irish international basketballer and development officer Ciarán O'Sullivan, with Strength and Conditioning coach Billy O'Regan guiding the young players, it proved to be so popular that they've added a second night.

More information can be found on https://www.corksports.ie/index.cfm/page/be-ready-basketball