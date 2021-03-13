Cork basketball: Neptune star Sean Jenkins completes US college switch

FORMER Neptune underage basketball star Sean Jenkins announced the next chapter of his basketball career by confirming his transfer to Marian University.

The 21-year-old shooting guard made the move public through a video that he dedicated to his late grandmother across his social media accounts.

The move comes on the back of a two-year stint with NCAA Division 1 school Presbyterian College, where he’s been playing for the last two seasons.

During his freshman year, Jenkins posted strong numbers for a rookie, garnering the attention of coaches both in the school and beyond. The Irish international featured in 31 games, starting in 14 towards the end of the season.

Jenkins’ season-high 12 points last January against Hampton and four three-pointers in a win over Longwood are just some of the stand-out moments in his first year of college basketball.

However, the same cannot be said about his second campaign with the South Carolina side, and with two years of college eligibility left, Jenkins acknowledged that it was time for a change.

“Presbyterian College just wasn’t the right fit for me and my playing style.”

Jenkins and his squad closed the book on a rather underwhelming run at the end of February, concluding with seven wins and 15 losses.

With sights already set elsewhere, Jenkins admits that he was being heavily recruited during the previous campaign, especially by Marian University.

I have built a great relationship with the whole coaching staff.

“They have been recruiting me for four months and they brought me on an amazing visit to the school where I met multiple current and former NBA players to help guide me in becoming a complete basketball player.”

Jenkins will become a member of Coach Scott Heady’s Knights, who’ve quickly become one of the most talked-about teams in the NAIA.

The team resides in Indiana, which is where Jenkins will head to embark on his fifth season of basketball abroad.

Sean Jenkins with his mother Angelene Myers after winning the U18 and U20 MVP awards on the same weekend. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Jenkins sees the move as an opportunity to shine on a different stage, looking to the future rather than the past.

“I hope to win an NAIA Conference and National Championship here.

“I also want to perfect my weaknesses in my game over the next couple of years and hopefully have a good opportunity with a professional team after my time in college.”

Already boasting an impressive record on the Irish, European and college courts, Jenkins is confident that this move will be his springboard to a long career in the professional ranks.