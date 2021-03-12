Roy Keane is the right manager to give Celtic an edge against Rangers

GLASGOW RANGERS are Scottish champions, and for even the most loyal Celtic supporter Steven Gerrard’s men deserved to win the league.

The Hoops can have little complaints considering how poor they have been.

However, the one issue Celtic can have is the lack of scrutiny following the celebrations of Rangers triumph.

When Celtic wrongly went to a training camp in Dubai in January, the whole footballing world couldn’t criticise the club fast enough for their actions. Celtic and their manager at the time Neil Lennon, ultimately paid the price for their mistake with 13 first-team players missing their game against Hibernian.

For Lennon, the former Celtic manager could never recover from the backlash he faced for bringing his team on the trip and would have been one of the main factors to why the Northern Irishman left the club last month.

Rangers have not come under anywhere near as much scrutiny for their actions last weekend.

A large crowd gathered to celebrate outside Ibrox before the Gers' home game against St Mirren last weekend and although the club, cannot control where people go, they can discourage fans behaviour — which they didn’t.

Was there a need for the players to go to the corner of the ground to celebrate with the fans after the St Mirren game? Did players need to stick their phones out the window of the dressing room to record fans?

Even Gerrard himself, seemed to excuse the fans’ behaviour with some of his comments after the game.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hangs out the window of the dressing room to cheer with fans. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

After Celtic’s draw against Dundee United handed Rangers the title, supporters gathered outside the club’s training ground to join in with the players and staff’s celebrations.

Of course, the players are going to celebrate winning the club’s first Premier Division title in 10 years but why did they need to go outside of the training ground building?

I’ve been to Murray Park, there is plenty of space for the players to celebrate inside and by doing so, not encouraging fans to stay and join in the celebrations.

Ex-professionals and the media were quick to condemn Celtic’s trip to Dubai but seem to have excused Rangers’ behaviour.

Gerrard has always seemed to be favoured by the media, whereas Lennon never seemed to get the same leniency.

It is a difficult position for Gerrard and I’m not saying that he should condemn fans for gathering to celebrate, buthis actions and those of his players certainly didn’t help reduce the supporter’s celebrations.

Although Celtic are 20 points behind Rangers the Hoops aren’t that far off Gerrard’s side in terms of winning back the title.

Celtic will have to address a lot of issues in the summer; most importantly, appointing a manager. I wrote a few weeks back that I would have liked to have seen Damien Duff given the opportunity to take the job on an interim basis, but he wouldn’t be my choice to get the job permanently.

Celtic need to make an appointment that will bring excitement back to the club and lift the fans again, like Brendan Rodgers did in 2016.

Interim manager John Kennedy and Eddie Howe are favourites for the job, but do either of those names really excite Celtic fans?

The problem Celtic have is the finances available. They won’t want to pay compensation for any manager in a job and whatever manager does come to the club, probably won’t have a large transfer budget.

Celtic need a big name and the players need a manager that is going to push them.

There are few bigger names than Roy Keane in football and he is the perfect choice for the Hoops.

Keane is box-office and Celtic need to appoint a manager that would make the world of football take notice and Keane would certainly do that.

Barry Ferguson of Rangers is tackled by Roy Keane in 2006. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The former Ipswich manager has had some questionable spells in football, but working with a team that can challenge for titles is ideal for Keane rather than stuck with players whose ambition is to finish midtable.

Keane did superbly as Sunderland manager when the club were in the Championship and he was working with the best players in the division.

Would be absolute box office watching Celtic v Rangers rivalry with Roy Keane and Steven Gerrard in opposing managerial corners. https://t.co/BVhofKMh0z — John O'Shea (@JohnOShea1993) March 7, 2021

It would be the same case at Celtic. Keane has spoken about his desire of getting back into management in the past and it doesn’t look like he has a host of clubs after him.

Keane needs Celtic as much as Celtic need Keane.