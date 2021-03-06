Three Cork camogie All-Stars: Orla Cronin, Chloe Sigerson and Hannah Looney

CORK'S Hannah Looney, Chloe Sigerson and Orla Cronin were honoured at the virtual All-Star ceremony.

It was a first award for free-taking centre-forward Cronin, and a second each for attacking wing-back Looney and powerful midfielder Sigerson.

Naturally, All-Ireland champions Kilkenny dominate the 2020 Camogie All-Stars team sponsored by Liberty Insurance, taking six places on this year’s selection.

All-Ireland runners-up Galway received two awards, with Tipperary and Cork receiving three awards each and Waterford completing the line-up with one award.

Amongst the winners for the champions were full-back Claire Phelan, left half-back Davina Tobin, midfield Grace Walsh, left half-forward Denise Gaule, full-forward Miriam Walsh and left corner-forward Anne Dalton.

All-Ireland runners-up Galway are represented with right corner-back Shauna Healy and right corner-forward Orlaith McGrath.

Tipperary players Áine Slattery (goalkeeper), Mary Ryan (left corner-back) and Karen Kennedy (centre half-back) receive their first All-Stars. Waterford captain and right half-forward Niamh Rockett completes this year’s winning selection.

Kilkenny manager Brian Dowling was named as Manager of the Year for the first time after guiding his team to All-Ireland glory in December.

Kilkenny’s Denise Gaule also collected the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year award following on from her match-winning performance in the All-Ireland Senior decider. Niamh Mallon of Down was the recipient of the Intermediate accolade while Armagh’s Ciara Donnelly was chosen as the Junior Players’ Player of the Year. All three were selected after voting by intercounty players through the WGPA with the awards sponsored by Liberty Insurance.

Speaking at the event Camogie Association President Kathleen Woods said:

“I would like to welcome everyone to this evening’s Camogie All-Stars presentation. This event is down to the commitment of you, our players. It is down to the commitment of Liberty Insurance our sponsors who stood firmly with us throughout 2020.

"It is down to the commitment of county managers and county boards to comply with all the protocols and procedures that were necessary. To all of you, thank you.

“You, our All-Star nominees played the Championships behind closed doors in empty stadia and it didn’t curtail you’re your passion and commitment. Thank you also to the WGPA for their input in the Players’ Player of the Year awards.

“Congratulations to all of tonight’s nominees and winners. Let us now look forward to the 2021 Championships”.

2020 All-Stars team sponsored by Liberty Insurance:

Goalkeeper: Áine Slattery (Tipperary) – 1st.

Right corner-back: Shauna Healy (Galway) – 2nd.

Full-back: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny) – 2nd.

Left corner-back: Mary Ryan (Tipperary) – 1st.

Right half-back: Hannah Looney (Cork) – 2nd.

Centre half-back: Karen Kennedy (Tipperary) – 1st.

Left half-back: Davina Tobin (Kilkenny) – 1st.

Midfield: Chloe Sigerson (Cork) – 2nd Midfield: Grace Walsh (Kilkenny) – 2nd.

Right half-forward: Niamh Rockett (Waterford) – 1st.

Centre half-forward: Orla Cronin (Cork) – 1st.

Left half-forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) – 4th.

Right corner-forward: Orlaith McGrath (Galway) – 1st.

Full-forward: Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny) – 2nd.

Left corner-forward: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny) – 7th.