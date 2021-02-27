Sat, 27 Feb, 2021 - 13:45

WATCH: Rebel Óg Coaching videos can help your kids work on GAA skills at home

PE at Home series designed for primary school children with sport on hold
Ronan Kingston in action for Douglas at a Rebel Óg U8 blitz at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2019. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Eamonn Murphy

IT'S been a tough few months for young GAA players, and their parents, who are missing the fun of training and matches.

While a return to on-field action is on hold until at least Easter, Rebel Óg Coaching have put a terrific programme in place to keep kids active while also working on their hurling and football skills.

The Cork Games Development Administrators produced the PE at Home series, with the videos divided into four categories from Junior and Senior Infants up to 5th and 6th Class.

Over the next five weeks, we'll be running the easy-to-follow 10-to 15-minute workouts, which have been endorsed by Cork GAA Games Manager Kevin O'Callaghan and Sciath na Scol chairman Dave Collins, each Saturday.

 Junior and Senior Infants:

1st and 2nd Class:

3rd and 4th Class:

5th and 6th Class:

