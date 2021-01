REBEL Óg coaching are delighted to announce they have teamed up with Sciath na Scol to offer primary school teachers across the county the opportunity to provide students with remote physical education classes over the coming weeks.

The sessions have been designed by Cork GAA Games Development Administrators (GDAs) and cater for all students with age-appropriate activities and can be found on this link.

The classes are aimed at getting children active through fundamental movement skills in keeping with the physical education curriculum.

The classes can be done at home as they are delivered online. To ensure whole-school engagement, classes will be streamed across four levels from infants right up to sixth class.

Cork GAA Games Manager, Kevin O Callaghan noted that: “Children across the county are disappointed they cannot get back to school to meet their friends.

“For many children, the highlight of the school week is based around lunchtime activity and physical education classes.

“Cork GAA are delighted to be able to offer some support to teachers in trying to encourage students to fit in physical activity even though they are not in school.

“Our team of GDA’s have put a very engaging programme of activity together and I am sure that many children will have great fun when interacting with the sessions.”

Sciath na Scol chairman, Dave Collins, said that: “Children throughout the county are struggling with Covid-19 restrictions and having a programme of physical activity will provide huge benefits in terms their physical and mental health along with helping to improve concentration levels.

“I would encourage all teachers to promote these classes with their students and place on record our thanks to Cork GAA for providing this support.”