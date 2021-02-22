Jack Walsh set to join Colin Healy's Rebel Army after impressing in game against St Pat's

CORK CITY are set to confirm the signing of attacker Jack Walsh as manager Colin Healy seeks to finalise his squad ahead of the start of the SSE Airtricity League First Division season.

City began their pre-season schedule on Sunday with a 2-1 defeat to Premier Division side St Patrick’s Athletic at Blarney United’s O’Shea Park in Tower.

After goals from former City man Ronan Coughlan and Ronan Murray put Pat’s into a 2-0 lead, the Rebel Army pulled one back as a third Ronan – City left-back Ronan Hurley – got on the scoresheet and that was how it finished.

Walsh, an FAI Intermediate Cup and Beamish Cup winner with Avondale United in 2019 – scoring the winning goal in the final of the latter – appeared on the City team sheet as a trialist and impressed after coming in.

It is believed that his signing will be finalised this week. In addition to being a talented soccer player, initially with local club Innishvilla, with whom he won the AOH Cup, and then Avondale.

Walsh has also impressed on the GAA field and won an All-Ireland intermediate hurling medal with Cork in 2018.

Valley Rovers' Jack Walsh breaks from Duhallow's Alan Ryan during the Bon Secours Cork PSFC at Pairc Ui Rinn

City will continue their pre-season preparations with a clash against Shamrock Rovers next Sunday before taking on Waterford and then Finn Harps prior to the commencement of their league campaign with a home clash against Cobh Ramblers at Turner’s Cross on Friday, March 26.

Meanwhile, elsewhere on Sunday, John Caulfield’s Galway United got off to a winning start by beating top-flight outfit Finn Harps 1-0.

Francely Lombato, part of a completely new starting XI for the second half, grabbed the solitary goal five minutes from full-time by pouncing on a defensive mix-up.

The Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shelbourne ended in a 2-0 triumph for the Gypsies. Thomas Oluwa, recently headhunted from Shamrock Rovers, smashed Keith Long’s Bohs ahead before another close-season capture, Liam Burt, completed the victory.

The two newly-promoted sides had contrasting results. While Drogheda United edged Wexford 1-0, Longford Town fell to a 2-1 defeat at UCD.

Shamrock Rovers had two games arranged, recording wins over Bray Wanderers (3-2) and Athlone Town (2-0).

Cobh Ramblers begin their pre-season campaign tomorrow night when they take on Longford Town with manager Stuart Ashton eagerly looking forward to the new season with a much-changed squad.