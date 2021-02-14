Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 18:25

Cork City sign young midfielder from Preston North End on loan

Colin Healy's squad have three preseason friendlies lined up before the First Division campaign kicks off
Cork City sign young midfielder from Preston North End on loan

Jack Baxter signs for Cork City on loan from Preston North End.

Denis Hurley

CORK City’s midfield ranks have been further swelled by the arrival of Preston North End midfielder Jack Baxter on a loan deal.

Baxter, who plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, joins until the summer. The 20-year-old has been at Deepdale since U9 level and is strong in dead-ball situations, scoring from penalties and free kicks for the Preston youth team.

With Gearóid Morrissey, Cian Coleman and Alec Byrne all still with City from last year, the battle for midfield spots is sure to be competitive but manager Colin Healy is delighted to have added another option.

“There is obviously a good relationship between ourselves and Preston,” he said.

“We spoke to them and they made us aware that there was a possibility of bringing Jack in on loan, so we had a look at some footage and had a chat with him. We think he is a player who will add to our squad, and when we spoke to him, he was really keen to come over.

“He’s a good lad and he wanted to get the chance to play some first-team football, so it is a good opportunity for him. He is young and hungry to play, so he will fit in well with the group we have here.”

Baxter is looking to impress and help City’s push for an immediate return to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

It’s a big club and a good opportunity for me, so I want to do everything I can to help the team to get back to the Premier Division,” he said.

“Everyone I have asked has said such good things about the club, and I am really looking forward to getting started.”

“I am ball-playing midfielder; I like to get on the ball, pass it and help the team build and move up the pitch. I work hard and I hope I can play my part in the team doing well. Colin told me about the club, about the team that he is building and the season ahead, and it got me excited to come over here and take the opportunity.”

PRESEASON

Meanwhile, City have also announced their pre-season friendlies schedule, which begins next weekend. 

On Sunday, February 21, they take on St Patrick’s Athletic at 2.30pm; then, the following Sunday sees a clash with Shamrock Rovers at 5pm. 

On Saturday, March 6, the Rebel Army clash with Waterford at 2pm and a week later, March 13, they face Finn Harps at 3pm.

In line with Government guidance, all of the games are to be played behind closed games, to the extent that venues have not been publicly released.

Read More

Former Cobh keeper happy to be back in the Hunt after Cork City move

More in this section

Billy Burns 13/2/2021 Andy Farrell sees France as perfect example for emerging Ireland players
Johnny Sexton leaves the field due to an injury 7/2/2021 Johnny Sexton and James Ryan ruled out for Ireland against France
The late Pat Lordan dedicated his life to his love of horses and his family The late Pat Lordan dedicated his life to his love of horses and his family
cork soccer
Republic of Ireland Training Session

Could Caoimhín Kelleher step up with Alisson out for sorts at Liverpool?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest