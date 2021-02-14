Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 18:00

Ireland player ratings against France

Iain Henderson of Ireland following the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Derek daly

Hugo Keenan: Looked dangerous in open play, where he was instrumental in James Lowe's disallowed try, and when chasing down the high ball. 6/10 

Keith Earls: Little opportunity to make his mark deep into enemy territory, but was solid under the high ball . 6 

Garry Ringrose: Tireless in his efforts to commit the French midfield and made a series of threatening breaks. 7 

Robbie Henshaw: Similarly industrious to help drive Ireland forward, but unable to pierce the French line decisively. 6 

James Lowe: Produced a series of probing kicks to turn the men in blue and was unfortunate not to score a first-half try after being dragged just into touch by full-back Brice Dulin, who evaded his grasp for France's second try. 7 

Billy Burns: Recovered from an awful early penalty miss on his first Six Nations start to kick well from hand and force the opposition deep into their own half. 6 

Jamison Gibson-Park: Started well to provide Ireland with quick possession and was inventive as time ran down, but was sucked in for France's first try. 6 

Cian Healy: A typically robust performance in a solid front-row effort as he became Ireland's most-capped prop on his 106th appearance despite suffering a nasty cut to the head. 7 

Rob Herring: Hit his jumpers at the lineout and was busy in the loose with the home side batting hard at the breakdown. 6 

Andrew Porter: Got the better of French loosehead Cyril Baille in the tight as Ireland dominated the scrum, particularly in the first half. 7 

Tadhg Beirne: Secured his own lineout ball, disrupted on the French and was a constant presence in the defensive line. 7 

Ireland's Rhys Ruddock
Iain Henderson: Similarly dominant at the lineout and made his presence felt in broken play before departing bloodied following a clash of heads with team-mate Healy. 6 

Rhys Ruddock: Industrious at the breakdown as he foraged to good effect and played his part in the set-pieces. 7 

Josh Van Der Flier: Another who worked tirelessly in the heat of the back-row battle in an attempt to garner the ball Ireland needed to prosper. 6

C J Stander: Repeatedly got his hands on the ball at the breakdown to both halt France in their tracks and get Ireland moving forward again. 8

Replacements: 

Hooker Ronan Kelleher made the most of his chance when, within seconds of his arrival, he snatched a loose ball at the front of the lineout and charged over to drag Ireland back into the game. 

Fly-half Ross Byrne landed both his kicks at goal, while flanker Will Connors enjoyed an encouraging game after replacing Van Der Flier.

