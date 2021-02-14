Ireland player ratings against France

Hugo Keenan: Looked dangerous in open play, where he was instrumental in James Lowe's disallowed try, and when chasing down the high ball. 6/10

Keith Earls: Little opportunity to make his mark deep into enemy territory, but was solid under the high ball . 6

Garry Ringrose: Tireless in his efforts to commit the French midfield and made a series of threatening breaks. 7

Robbie Henshaw: Similarly industrious to help drive Ireland forward, but unable to pierce the French line decisively. 6

James Lowe: Produced a series of probing kicks to turn the men in blue and was unfortunate not to score a first-half try after being dragged just into touch by full-back Brice Dulin, who evaded his grasp for France's second try. 7

Billy Burns: Recovered from an awful early penalty miss on his first Six Nations start to kick well from hand and force the opposition deep into their own half. 6

Jamison Gibson-Park: Started well to provide Ireland with quick possession and was inventive as time ran down, but was sucked in for France's first try. 6

Cian Healy: A typically robust performance in a solid front-row effort as he became Ireland's most-capped prop on his 106th appearance despite suffering a nasty cut to the head. 7

Rob Herring: Hit his jumpers at the lineout and was busy in the loose with the home side batting hard at the breakdown. 6

Andrew Porter: Got the better of French loosehead Cyril Baille in the tight as Ireland dominated the scrum, particularly in the first half. 7

Tadhg Beirne: Secured his own lineout ball, disrupted on the French and was a constant presence in the defensive line. 7

Ireland's Rhys Ruddock

Iain Henderson: Similarly dominant at the lineout and made his presence felt in broken play before departing bloodied following a clash of heads with team-mate Healy. 6

Rhys Ruddock: Industrious at the breakdown as he foraged to good effect and played his part in the set-pieces. 7

Josh Van Der Flier: Another who worked tirelessly in the heat of the back-row battle in an attempt to garner the ball Ireland needed to prosper. 6

C J Stander: Repeatedly got his hands on the ball at the breakdown to both halt France in their tracks and get Ireland moving forward again. 8

Replacements:

Hooker Ronan Kelleher made the most of his chance when, within seconds of his arrival, he snatched a loose ball at the front of the lineout and charged over to drag Ireland back into the game.

Fly-half Ross Byrne landed both his kicks at goal, while flanker Will Connors enjoyed an encouraging game after replacing Van Der Flier.