Sports Direct unveil new Cork jersey to mark sponsorship deal

SPORTS Direct today launched their five-year sponsorship deal with Cork GAA.

The newly-launched jersey is now available exclusively through Sports Direct Ireland online until stores across the country re-open.

The jersey will remain exclusive to Sports Direct for the first three weeks after stores re-open, before becoming available in sports retailers nationwide. Free delivery will be offered to all fans who purchase the Cork GAA home jersey and/or Cork GAA home kit from Sports Direct online.

A statement explained: "Sports Direct is delighted and proud to become the principal partner of Cork GAA, with a partnership that will see Sports Direct support not just the men’s senior football and hurling teams, but also the Minor and U20 teams in both codes. As part of its partnership with Cork GAA, Sports Direct will be providing the two senior panels with personalised access to its full range of boots.

Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

"Today’s announcement also sees the release of the new Cork GAA jersey, designed and manufactured in collaboration with O’Neills. The jersey celebrates the three core pillars of clubs, schools and county that together form the foundation of Cork GAA. It is the clubs and schools and their people whose individual identity contributes to the fabric and success of Cork.

"In support of the sponsorship of Cork GAA, Sports Direct has also launched its #BornToPlay campaign that celebrates not just the important contribution of Gaelic Games to Cork, but also the power of sport to champion the legend in everyone.

"Sports Direct collaborated with artist Outsider YP, who is a well-known name on the Cork music scene, to create a video that pays homage to Cork as a place and its contribution to Gaelic Games down through the years. Featuring clips from Cork GAA’s glorious past as well as honouring the modern-day warriors, the video is accompanied by Outsider YP’s specially commissioned track Rebel.

"Sports Direct also teamed up with six current and two former Cork players to launch the campaign, including hurling and football captains, Patrick Horgan and Ian Maguire as well as former hurling and football captains, Tomás Mulcahy and Larry Tompkins."

Speaking at today’s launch, Sports Direct Managing Director Leonard Brassel said: “We are incredibly proud to begin this journey with Cork GAA. Cork is a unique place in Ireland and boasts a proud history within the GAA.

"The People’s Republic of Cork is known for its passionate support of both football and hurling and all of us at Sports Direct share this passion for Gaelic Games. Over the past three years, we have been Official Supporters of five grassroots club and, this year, we will extend this grassroots support to incorporate six additional clubs, bringing the total to 11 clubs nationwide.

"We are delighted to take the next step from club sponsorship to county sponsorship and look forward to working with Cork GAA over the next five years celebrating their dedication and passion in support of the further development of Gaelic Games in Cork.”

Cork GAA CEO, Kevin O’Donovan commented: “We are delighted to welcome Sports Direct on board as the new sponsor of Cork GAA. We are really looking forward to working with them over the coming years and look forward to seeing our teams back in action in this fantastic new jersey in the future.

"The commercial relationship with Sports Direct is part of Cork County Board’s wider One Cork initiative, which will drive future success for Cork GAA both on, and off, the field. By putting the three pillars of clubs, schools and county together on the jersey, we want to show every player of every age that they are part of this shared future.”