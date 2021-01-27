Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 21:55

Conor Hourihane grabs key goal for Swansea as Jaze Kabia hits the net in Scotland

Cork soccer players in the thick of the action
Swansea City's Conor Hourihane celebrates with his first goal for the club at the Liberty Stadium. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Eamonn Murphy

CORK's Conor Hourihane and Jaze Kabia hit vital goals in cross channel action on Wednesday night.

Bandon native Hourihan grabbed the leveller for Swansea in the Championship, while Kabia, who made his breakthrough with Cobh Ramblers before a recent switch from Shels to Livingstone, opened the scoring in the Scottish Premiership against Kilmarnock.

Kabia's deflected effort in the 88th minute was followed by a second late on from Scott Pittman, making it 12 league games undefeated and bringing them up to fifth, five points behind Hibs with a game in hand.

Former Shels striker Jaze Kabia takes on his old team-mates at Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Larry Cummins.
Hourihane's late free-kick secured a 1-1 draw with Brentford to take 10-man Swansea back into the Sky Bet Championship automatic promotion places.

Thomas Frank's side dominated for large spells at the Liberty Stadium and finally found the breakthrough thanks to substitute Tarique Fosu's header after Kyle Naughton saw red for two bookable offences.

But Hourihane hauled the Swans back into the contest against the odds with a wicked free-kick from out wide that evaded everyone before finding the back of the net.

The dramatic draw moved the Welsh side back into the top two on goal difference, while it is now 17 matches since the Bees last tasted defeat.

Despite the Swans' impressive 5-1 FA Cup defeat of Nottingham Forest at the weekend, Steve Cooper reverted to the tried and trusted formula that had guided them into promotion contention.

The only change from their Championship victory over Barnsley came in midfield, where Hourihane was handed his full league debut after impressing in the cup.

Beattie is happy to be back at City and is willing to help the younger players on and off the pitch

