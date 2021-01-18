Obituary: Sean Hannon played his part for Doneraile and Shanballymore

THERE was a great sense of sadness over a wide area when news broke of the death of Sean Hannon from Cloonbane, Doneraile.

In his 87th year, he was known by many as a thorough gentleman. He was director of Hannon & Sons Undertakers and was also well known as a builder.

He played hurling with Shanballymore at all grades and was involved in the senior squad from 1952 to 1955. When Shanballymore purchased their playing pitch in 1984 he was the main person responsible for development including the entrance wall and fencing.

He was a great fundraiser and the club at that time ran a very successful Silver Circle where £16,000 pounds was raised in one year to help pay off the purchase price of the field of £40,000.

He was the coach to the U16 and minor hurling teams that won North Cork titles in 1979 and 1981. The U16 hurlers won the county title after Ballyhea had been nominated to represent the Division.

They had a very strong team at the time with his son Conor involved. Shanballymore reached two U21 finals in a row where they were defeated by Ballyhea in 1983 and '84.

He was elected vice-president of Shanballymore GAA in the 1980s Through his profession as an undertaker, Hannon was known as a man who offered great comfort and compassion to so many grieving families.

He was a great family man and in his funeral home, he had his place where he would meet people going in or out and had a word for everyone that came his way.

He liked the game of golf and was captain of Doneraile Golf Club in 1972. He was elected president in 1993 and served as a trustee of the club for many years. He did a lot of voluntary work, fundraising on behalf of the membership and served on many committees.

His funeral was held privately in accordance with government guidelines and HSE regulations regarding public gatherings.

The requiem Mass for the late Sean was celebrated in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Doneraile on Saturday with burial to Oldcourt cemetery. His coffin was draped with the Shanballymore GAA colours.

To his wife Breda, daughters Eleanor (Gunning), Deirdre and Sinead (McCarthy) and sons Conor and John, sister Ann (Gallagher), grandchildren Sean, Katie, David, Oisin, Conan, Nathan, Daire, Saoirse, sons in law JJ and Darren, daughters-in-law Irene and Mary, and his extended family, kind neighbours and many friends we tender our sincere sympathy.