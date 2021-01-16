All-Stars: Two Cork hurlers included in shortlist

CORK'S Mark Coleman and Shane Kingston have been included in the list of hurling nominations for the PwC All-Stars announced today.

Coleman, an All-Star at wing-back in 2017, was superb in the Rebels' three games this season, while Kingston asserted his status as one of the team's marquee forwards, following on from a Fitzgibbon Cup campaign with UCC that saw him picked as the top player and excellent form for Douglas.

Mark Coleman of Cork handpasses the ball to team-mate Robbie O'Flynn in a crowd against Tipp. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Patrick Horgan, an All-Star for three years in a row between 2017 and '19, as well as 2013, was unlucky not to make the list, while Seamus Harnedy, a winner in 2013 and '18, was on song against Dublin and Tipp.

Cork football captain Ian Maguire was among the football nominees revealed on Friday.

Limerick, of course, dominate the All-Star hurling shortlist with 14 places secured.

The Treaty County’s entire defensive unit of goalkeeper Nickie Quaid and Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, and Kyle Hayes anchors the representation.

There are eight counties represented in all, with Munster and All-Ireland finalists Waterford strongly featured with 10 players shortlisted.

There are seven Galway hurlers named with five from Kilkenny, and two from Cork and two from Tipperary.

The free-scoring Tony Kelly is nominated in midfield and one of four Clare hurlers selected, while there’s a notable inclusion for Dublin forward Donal Burke in recognition of his prolific finishing in the Championship.

Also confirmed today are the names that make up the shortlist for the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Awards.

Limerick’s towering wing forward, Gearóid Hegarty is named alongside Clare powerhouse Tony Kelly and Waterford dynamo Stephen Bennett for the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Award – which will be chosen by their inter-county playing colleagues.

The PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Award will be voted on between Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody, Waterford’s Iarlaith Daly and Tipperary’s Jake Morris.

It has also been confirmed that there will be two additional hurling selections – a team of the year for the players in the Joe McDonagh Cup, as well as a Champion 15 that is comprised of star players from across the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups. Details of these teams will be announced next month.

It is intended that the presentation of the PwC All-Star awards will take place late next month in a TV show that will be in line with Covid-19 restrictions and will be confirmed in due course.

GOALKEEPERS

Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford)

Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Eibhear Quilligan (Clare)

DEFENDERS

Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty, Calum Lyons, Tadhg de Burcá (Waterford)

Daithí Burke, Aidan Harte, Pádraic Mannion (Galway)

Conor Delaney, Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

Rory Hayes (Clare)

Mark Coleman (Cork)

Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

MIDFIELDERS

Will O’Donoghue, Cian Lynch (Limerick)

Jamie Barron (Waterford)

Tony Kelly (Clare)

Michael Breen (Tipperary)

Conor Browne (Kilkenny)

FORWARDS

Gearóid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy (all Limerick)

Stephen Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson, Austin Gleeson, Jack Fagan (all Waterford)

Brian Concannon, Joe Canning, Conor Whelan, Cathal Mannion (all Galway)

TJ Reid, John Donnelly (Kilkenny) Donal Burke (Dublin)

Cathal Malone (Clare)

Shane Kingston (Cork)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year: Jake Morris (Tipperary), Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Iarlaith Daly (Waterford)

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year: Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick), Tony Kelly (Clare), Stephen Bennett (Waterford)