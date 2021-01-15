Cork midfielder Ian Maguire is nominated for a football All-Star

IAN Maguire has been nominated for an All-Star for his excellence in Cork's Munster championship campaign.

Despite beating Kerry, the poor display in the provincial final loss to Tipp mean the St Finbarr's club man is the only Rebel in the mix for a PwC All-Star.

Rookie Seán Meehan and attacker Luke Connolly were the only other Cork footballers aside from the captain to perform well in both championship outings. However, there can be no complaints from Leeside with the shortlist, which features 10 different counties.

Aidan Walsh in action for Kanturk. Picture: Larry Cummins.

The last Cork football All-Stars were Aidan Walsh and Colm O'Neill in 2012 when the county last lifted the Munster title.

Only Brian Hurley, last year, Sean Powter, in 2016, and now Maguire have even been nominated since.

This season, history-making, six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin head up the high-calibre 45-strong shortlist with 13 men throughout every area of the pitch.

Beaten finalists Mayo are next with 12 contenders for the final 15.

After winning a first Ulster title since 1997, Cavan have been rewarded with seven nominations. The Breffni County’s previous winners are Ollie Brady (1978) and Dermot McCabe (1997).

Tipperary’s memorable march to a first Munster senior football title since 1935 is reflected in four nominations for defenders Kevin Fahy and Bill Maher; with Colin O’Riordan among the midfield contenders and captain Conor Sweeney named among the forward contenders. Their last PwC All-Star in football was Michael Quinlivan in 2016.

Iain Corbett’s eye-catching exploits for Limerick in their league and championship displays in 2020 is honoured with inclusion among the 18 top defenders – a nomination for the Treaty footballers for the first time since John Galvin in 2010.

There are three nominations for Ulster finalists Donegal, two for Galway and with Armagh’s Aidan Forker, Maguire and Kerry attacker David Clifford also included.

Also announced today are the players who have been shortlisted for the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year Awards.

Dublin’s Brian Fenton (Raheny) and Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock) are joined by Mayo forward Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber) in the shortlist for the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year Award – which will be chosen by their peers.

The vote for the PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year Award will be an all-Mayo affair with emerging stars Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine), Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport) and Tommy Conroy (the Neale) shortlisted.

Goalkeepers

David Clarke (Mayo)

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

Raymond Galligan (Cavan)

Defenders

David Byrne (Dublin)

Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)

Eoin Murchan (Dublin)

John Small (Dublin)

Robbie McDaid (Dublin)

Oisín Mullin (Mayo)

Eoghan McLaughlin (Mayo)

Lee Keegan (Mayo)

Chris Barrett (Mayo)

Patrick Durcan (Mayo)

Ciarán Brady (Cavan)

Pádraig Faulkner (Cavan)

Gerry Smith (Cavan)

Kevin Fahey (Tipperary)

Bill Maher (Tipperary)

Iain Corbett (Limerick)

Aidan Forker (Armagh)

Peadar Mogan (Donegal)

Midfielders

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Colin O’Riordan (Tipperary)

Gearóid McKiernan (Cavan)

Matthew Ruane (Mayo)

Ian Maguire (Cork)

Forwards

Niall Scully (Dublin)

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

Dean Rock (Dublin)

Seán Bugler (Dublin)

Cillian O’Connor (Mayo)

Kevin McLoughlin (Mayo)

Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)

Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)

Tommy Conroy (Mayo)

Martin Reilly (Cavan)

Thomas Galligan (Cavan)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

Paul Conroy (Galway)

Michael Langan (Donegal)

Ciarán Thompson (Donegal)

Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)

David Clifford (Kerry)