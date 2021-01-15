Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 19:40

Meath star presents Cork legend Steven O'Brien with his Double jersey

Bernard Flynn gave the Nemo club man back his geansaí from 1990
Killian Burns, Kerry, Steven O'Brien, Cork, Barry O'Shea, Kerry and Seamus Moynihan, Kerry battle for the ball in the 1997 football league final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE.

Eamonn Murphy

CORK and Meath might have been bitter rivals in the late '80s and early '90s, but the strong bond between the players who collided in three All-Ireland finals in four years was in evidence on the Today show on RTE.

All-Star Meath forward Bernard Flynn presented Cork and Nemo legend Steven O'Brien with his jersey from 1990 when they joined Dáithí Ó Sé in RTE's studio on Leeside this afternoon.

Meath beat the Rebels in the 1987 and '88 deciders before Cork retained Sam Maguire in 1990 at Croke Park, securing a famous double.

At the end of the 1990 final, the teams swapped jerseys, with Steven giving his to Bernard. The RTE GAA analyst explained that, over 30 years on, he felt it should go back to its rightful owner.

Daithí: "Steven, I don’t know if you remember this but at the end of the All-Ireland final in 1990, you gave Bernard your jersey. Well 30 years later he wants to give it back to you."

Meath's Bernard Flynn and Tony Davis of Cork in action in 1987. Picture: INPHO/James Meehan
Meath's Bernard Flynn and Tony Davis of Cork in action in 1987. Picture: INPHO/James Meehan

Bernard swapped his own jersey on several occasions but regrets giving away his 1987 winning All-Ireland one. He hopes someone watching might have it and return it.

