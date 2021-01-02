Bride Rovers, Youghal, Aghada and St Catherine's select managers for 2021

THE recent announcement of full Level 5 restrictions coming into place has of course disrupted the pre-season plans of many GAA clubs. However, behind the scenes appointments are being confirmed in relation to management teams for the 2021 season.

In East Cork, several clubs have recently firmed up their backroom teams with a number of new appointments and in some cases a few slight alterations.

Bride Rovers, who finished runners-up to Fr O’Neill’s in group C of the Senior A hurling championship, have confirmed that Pa Kerney will again be their team coach for 2021, but this year Liam Barry and Noel Crowley have been added as new selectors.

Rovers lost their subsequent quarter-final clash against Newcestown and they will be hoping to advance further in this year’s competition.

The club will host their virtual AGM later this month with chairman Ger Lane and his son Daniel, who is secretary, set to continue in their respective positions.

After failing to make the knockout stage of the Premier Intermediate championship last year, Aghada hurlers will also be looking for an improved campaign.

The club have appointed Paudie Wall and Alan Morrissey as joint managers for the new campaign, with Kevin Hegarty, Stephen Gilroy and Damien O’Grady serving as selectors.

While Aghada are still to announce the composition of the football backroom team, long-serving secretary Darren Lee has stepped down and is now replaced in this busy role by Derek Whyte. Jimmy O’Leary remains as chairman with Pa O’Connor as vice-chair. John O’Neill as treasurer and John Murphy as PRO.

It’s a status quo for Youghal’s intermediate hurlers who lost to both Aghada and Carrigaline but defeated Courcey Rovers in last year’s group campaign. Ken Bulman and his fellow selectors will remain in place but interestingly, they also now form part of the junior football management team along with Ciaran Coleman and Stephen Twomey.

Dungourney, who failed to build on their first-day win against Argideen Rangers in last year's Intermediate A grade have stated that Martin Denny will be in charge of the team for a second term, with Alan Kelleher and Colm Crowley amongst those also featuring in the backroom team.

At lower intermediate level, St Catherine’s who were beaten semi-finalists, will be amongst the fancied teams in what will be a hotly contested championship, the winners of which will be the only side to avoid the drop to the junior grade.

The Ballynoe club have recently announced that Shane Kearney has been appointed manager-coach for the new season.

Finally, Russell Rovers PRO Kieran Roche has confirmed that following their forthcoming county final meeting with Castlemartyr, the Shanagarry based club will have a new management team in place for the 2021 championship.