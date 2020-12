WITH over 430 members Glanmire is one of the fastest-growing ladies football clubs in the county.

All-Ireland junior champions in 2018 and county runners-up at intermediate level this year, the club is very much on an upward spiral with a string of shining stars in various age groups.

In keeping with many other sporting clubs across the county, Glanmire ladies have had to get inventive in terms of their fundraising ideas for 2020. This Christmas season they have been members and friends taking part in their 5k virtual run. So far, it’s been an outstanding success with over €2,000 raised thanks to a superb community effort.

Newly-elected club chairman Brian Lotty says they hope to reach the original target of €3,000 by the time the event concludes on December 31.

“Our annual 6k road race usually attracts a big entry in springtime, but it did not go ahead this year. Instead members, friends and supporters have really rowed in behind this new concept. All those who take up the challenge are asked to make a donation via the club's Facebook page, Twitter or Instagram accounts. The donation is €10 per person or €20 per family. We have a series of great spot prizes to be won by entrants," said Brian.

The run is in fact just one part of the club’s current efforts at raising funds. Club officers are reminding people that they will collect and recycle your Christmas tree once the holiday season is over. A cost of €10 will apply - more information on this project is available from 087-6822417.

At the launch of the Glanmire fundraiser were Brian Lotty and Ioannis O'Connell. Picture: Larry Cummins

Furthermore, the club have also done wonderful work this yuletide season for Barnardo’s charity appeal. Last year over 350 gifts, toys and essentials were given to Cork families and this year a similar contribution was targeted.

Apart from Brian Lotty taking over the role of chairman at the club’s very successful recent virtual AGM, other officers elected were Sean Ryan (vice-chairman), Kevin Walshe (secretary) Deirdre Cregan (treasurer) and Damien Kelleher (registrar).

On the field of play, despite the East Cork side starting as favourites to win the county intermediate final in the autumn, opponents Clonakilty proved tops on the day and Glanmire will face into 2021 hoping to go one step further. They may also be able to look forward to another county final, if the deferred 13-a -side junior C decider gets the green light when games resume.

“A hectic year awaits as the club looks set to field multiple teams in various age groups in all competitions. Our main priority is that we get enough games for all members from U10s upwards.”

Many of the club’s youngest stars will be hoping to one day follow in the footsteps of current Cork senior panelist Abbie O’Mahony and the local Glanmire players who are part of county panels in other age sectors.