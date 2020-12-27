Virtual 5K Event Raises Almost €7,000 For Front Line Workers 

A virtual 5K running event held in the lead up to Christmas has resulted in a sum of €6,948 being raised for front line workers at Cork's Mercy University Hospital.

The venture was organised by former Cork City FC captain Declan Daly and his siblings Geraldine, Paula and Kenneth, following the death of their mother Lena in September of this year.

Speaking about what was a difficult time for the family, Delcan said “the efforts of the catering, cleaning, nursing and care teams at the Mercy University Hospital contributed greatly to making my mam’s time on the wards a very dignified and humane one.

"Our family decided to organise this fundraiser to recognise the wonderful work being carried out in what has been a very demanding year."

The reaction as reflected by the monies raised saw the people of Cork once again come out in force, by running, or indeed walking, in their streets, towns and villages across the county. On Christmas Eve the Daly family were on hand to present the proceeds from the venture to the Mercy Hospital.

Elsewhere in athletics it has of course been the strangest Christmas for many years for runners who would normally take part in a number of seasonal fixtures.

The Goal Mile on Christmas Day, the Belgooly 4 Miler on St Stephen's Day and the Togher 5K on the final Sunday of the year have all become focal points in recent years. Naturally with uncertainty continuing to surround the length of time current Covid 19 restrictions are in place, there are very few fixtures on the calendar.

Cork County Athletics Board who held the opening day of their cross country season in early October, are hoping that they still may be able to salvage the remaining championship races, should restrictions revert back to Level 2.

In relation to club fixtures, Mallow AC recently announced that they hope to run their annual 10 Mile Race in early July (dependent on the easing of restrictions) This would see a shift from the club's usual March date. However, the intention is to revert back to the springtime in 2022.

Meantime the Cork Business Athletics Association, who run a series of races through the calendar year, have stated that they will reassess the situation in due course. The BHAA traditionally kick start the new season in early January with the ESB 5K cross country in Beaumont Park, before moving to Little Island for the Dupont FMC 5K. At this stage it is unlikely that these events will be rescheduled should restrictions be lifted later in the year.

Finally, the Cloyne Commons 4K Winter Series proved a big success when it got underway this month on a virtual basis. 233 runners and joggers signed up to take part in the 5 race series, with Kevin O'Brien of East Cork AC posting the fastest time of 12:37. The cut off point for race 2 is January 17.