Grovemoor will not be taking up their option of buying Cork City FC

IT is believed that Grovemoor Limited will not be taking up its call-option for the takeover of Cork City Football Club at the present time.

Earlier this year, when City’s prospects of being awarded a licence to compete in the SSE Airtricity League were in danger, Preston North End – owned by Grovemoor, which is controlled by Trevor Hemmings – provided a financial boost by purchasing sell-on clauses that City held relating to Alan Browne and Seán Maguire, and from those discussions, the possibility of selling the club arose.

While the process was slowed by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, in October members of Foras, the supporters’ trust which has run City since the beginning of 2010, voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing Grovemoor to exercise a call-option to purchase the club.

However, the purchase of Turner’s Cross, or the use of it on a long-term lease, was a key part of the Grovemoor plan but, with the company unable to come to an immediate agreement with the ground’s owners, the Munster Football Association, it now appears that the takeover will not be completed prior to the beginning of the 2021 season.

Relations between Grovemoor and the club are positive though and the situation may be revisited again next year.

Foras had submitted an application for a first-division licence as a fail-safe and a Foras-run operation would be geared towards amateur players.

If the club opt against playing at Turner’s Cross, Musgrave Park is an option for home games, though the club’s training ground at Bishopstown – used by the women’s and underage teams – could also potentially be used if games are played behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions.