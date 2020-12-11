Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 22:05

Cork U20 hurlers make seven changes to the panel for clash with Limerick

Connery, Barrett, Twomey and Cahalane come into the starting 15
Cork's Daire O'Leary breaks from Tipperary's Ryan Walsh and Conor McKelvey in last year's minor championship. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Eamonn Murphy

CORK have picked an impressive U20 team for Saturday's Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 Hurling semi-final away to Limerick.

Pat Ryan's side beat Kerry back in October before the championship was put on hold and call senior panelists Dáire Connery, Shane Barrett and Seán Twomey, who has recovered from injury, and 18-year-old Jack Cahalane into the starting 15.

Cork's Sean Twomey. Picture: INPHO/Oisin Keniry
They replace Colin O'Brien, Kevin Moynihan, Brian O'Sullivan and Shane O'Regan for this clash at LIT Gaelic Grounds has a 4.30pm throw-in and is live on TG4. 

There's a potent look to the attack with Blackrock rising star, Cahalane and Barrett inside, while O'Regan and Blarney's Pádraig Power could be key men from the bench and the Barrs' Brian Hayes was sharp in the last quarter against Kerry. 

Tommy O'Connell comes out to midfield alongside fellow Midleton club man Sam Quirke, whose younger brother Alex starts for the minors against Limerick tomorrow in Thurles at 1pm.

In defence Ciarán Joyce and Eoin Roche were rock-solid against the Kingdom, though this will clearly be a major step-up, while Daire O'Leary lanced over 0-4 from wing-back down in Tralee.

Overall, there are seven changes from the panel against Kerry, with Ballincollig's Fenton Denny, Cormac O'Brien (Newtown) and Darragh Flynn, Ballygiblin, added to the subs.

Cork are favourites to progress to a Munster final against Tipperary or Waterford on December 23.

CORK (U20 hurling v Limerick): E Davis (St Catherine’s); C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe, c), E Roche (Bride Rovers), A Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill); D Connery (Na Piarsaigh), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill); S Quirke (Midleton), T O’Connell (Midleton); B Roche (Bride Rovers), S Twomey (Courcey Rovers), E Carey (Kilworth); J Cahalane (St Finbarr's), A Connolly (Blackrock), S Barrett (Blarney).

Subs: D Maher (Douglas), C O'Brien (Newtown), F Denny (Ballincollig), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk), D Flynn (Ballygiblin), S O’Regan (Watergrasshill), B Hayes (St Finbarr's), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), P Power (Blarney).

