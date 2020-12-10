The Rock: Anthony Nash showed great character as Cork's top keeper

“Anthony, first and foremost, was a wonderful guy,” O’Sullivan told The Echo. “He has been an outstanding servant to Cork hurling for a lengthy period of time and anything he won, a few Munster titles and the All-Stars, was fully deserved. He had to bide his time before he got the number-one jersey; he waited and waited and that was not an easy thing to do.
“You have to deal with a lot of stuff in there, be able to put a mistake you might make quickly behind you and move on. Obviously, stopping the ball is the first priority, but there’s a lot more to it than that.