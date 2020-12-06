Deadly destroys the opposition in Denis Linehan Solicitor’s unraced final at Curraheen Park

DEADLY DESTROYER (Droopys Jet-Cruel Intentions) trained by Karol Ramsbottom ran out a decisive winner of the final of The Denis Linehan ON1 Unraced Stake at a very cold Curraheen Park on Saturday to claim the fine winner’s purse of £4,600 for owner Gerry Hannon, Bray in the excellent best of night 28.32.

In a fine display of front running the February 19 whelp who posted excellent splits of 3.27 and 16.18 was always well in control coming home with three and a half lengths to spare over Ballymac Cashout.

The latter the only unbeaten finalist, after a moderate start and then being crowded around the opening two bends showed fine pace to get into a challenging position going to the last bend but this time he was left with too much to do and had to settle for the runner-up spot with Coolavanny Bundi another three lengths away in third place.

In the opening round of The Bull Run Bolt At Stud A3 Stake The Other Lucas owned & trained by Jennifer O Donnell, Killenaule was by far the most impressive when taking heat four in trap to line fashion stopping the clock in 28.69. The always second Ashville Doll took second a length and a half further back.

The early paced Clochan An Aifir trained by Patrick O Connor for Gavin Johns was another to make all when he took the opening heat by three and a half lengths from Highview Topaz.

Sunny Summer trained by James O Regan for Michael Kelleher, Banteer just held on for a short head victory over Ashas Lady in heat two in 29.02 while Arclight Cheetah after being well clear in heat three failed to hold the run of Duke De Janerio trained by Robert Gleeson for Killian Cronin & Conor McCarthy, Youghal by a head in 29.14.

Winner of the 5th Race; The Irish Retired Greyhounds Trust 525 was won by Seaneys Girl, with Pat Kiely.

Two semi finals of the £1,500 to the winner Irish Grand National kindly sponsored by Greyhound & Pet World Luxury Transport were also down for decision the first going to the Patrick Barrett trained and Creeps Corner Syndicate, Kilfinane owned Moonshine Billy who gave a fine display of jumping throughout but after being four clear along the back straight he just held on by a neck at the line from Razldazl Annie in 29.09.

Razldazl Monarch trained by Neilus O Connell for The Kildare Kilcolgan Syndicate, after being led over the first hurdle, took control as they hit the back straight and then jumping fluently came home with the fine margin of ten and a half lengths to spare over Kicking King in a smart 28.96.