Throwback Thursday: Glory days for Killeagh and Glenville in 1995

IT'S the time of year when a number of GAA clubs would usually be toasting county championship success.

All is very different in 2020 of course. In some cases, competitions are yet to be concluded, including both the junior hurling and football championships. Hopefully, sometime in early spring these will reach a climax.

However, it's fair to say that all things being equal in a normal year, both Killeagh and Glenville would have reason to put on the party hats, as they both recall the silver jubilee of their respective county junior success stories of 1995.

In hurling, Killeagh were victorious over Ballinhassig at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, whilst Glenville edged out Tadhg MacCártaigh's in the football decider at Newcestown.

For both victors, it was a red-letter year: the promised land had been reached in an era when both delivered on their potential. Remarkably it was a very rare back-to-back eastern county junior double for the Imokilly division as 12 months earlier Carrigtwohil had won the hurling title with near neighbours Erin's Own proving supreme with the big ball.

Killeagh coming of age was a kick on from the disappointment of successive divisional final defeats in the immediate years previous. They lost out to Castlelyons in 1993 and again suffered the same fate against the aforementioned future county champions Carrigtwohill in 1994.

However, the storyline had a much different ending in 1995. Following their East Cork triumph over Watergrasshill, Killeagh built up momentum and were impressive winners by 3-9 to 0-8 in the county decider. It was very much a star-studded team with quality in all lines of the field and in the years that followed Mark Landers, Joe Deane and Bernard Rochford were rise to further prominence with Imokilly and of course as part of the Cork senior set up.

Picture: Dan Linehan

As for Glenville, captained by Sean Heagarty, their seventh East Cork football title arrived courtesy of a hard-fought win over Aghada's second string in late summer. It was a significant victory for a club that had come out on the wrong end of a number of finals in the '80s.

The signs though had become increasingly promising in the new decade after reaching the final of the county minor A championship in 1993, they triumphed in the county section in the following summer.

The 1995 divisional win was achieved by a side with a healthy blend of youth and experience. County final day did not keep the scoreboard operator overly busy as Glenville claimed the Donal O'Sullivan Cup courtesy of a tenacious 0-8 to 0-5 win over Tadhg MacCártaigh's to keep both trophies in Imokilly.