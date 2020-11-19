Cork basketball star Jordan Blount ready to take flight with Spanish club

CORK basketball ace Jordan Blount has put pen to paper on his new deal with Spanish side Força Lleida CE.

Blount, 23, set sail for the Catalan side last week, eager to make his club debut in the Spanish second division, the LEB Oro.

The move comes on the back of a turbulent start to Blount’s professional career. The frequently-capped forward recently cut ties with Basket Navarra Club, following a short stint with the side.

However, the ex-Neptune underage star hopes to kickstart his pro career in a more positive fashion this time around, playing under the esteemed Gustavo Aranzana, who spent a large portion of his career coaching in the top Spanish division.

Blount made an unplanned return home following the death of his father, Gary, who had been a staple in Cork basketball circles over the last couple of decades.

The move came in spontaneous fashion after Blount’s return home.

“I ended up coming home for two weeks to be close to friends and family given what had happened. Then, I got a call Monday night saying that this new offer was on the table and I had to make a quick decision."

The University of Illinois Chicago graduate joins a Catalan outfit who’ve yet to gain momentum in their league campaign, beginning with two wins and three losses.

The 6’ 8" Blount aspires to make an impactful start to life in Lleida, now fully recovered from a knee injury which hindered his impact in his final year in the States.

“I plan to come in straight away with energy from day one. This is a high-level team in a high-level league so I know I’m going to have to do whatever the team needs from me."

In the current climate, Blount acknowledges that he’s one of the lucky ones and is noticeably itching to get back on the floor.

“I’m super excited, especially in a time like this where things aren’t promised and a lot of teams aren’t able to practice and be on the floor due to the circumstances. So, I feel very honoured and privileged to get to play at this high level."

It’s undoubtedly been a tough couple of weeks for the Blount household, but Jordan is driven to pursue his dream of professional basketball is honour of his father.

“Life has definitely thrown a lot of curve-balls these last couple of weeks and there’s been a lot of adversity to be dealt with, but I know my dad would be proud so that makes me very happy.”

Blount is scheduled to make his debut on the sixth of December against Real Canoe, eager to make a strong impact overseas.