Jail for man who threw labrador against a wall on New Year's Eve 

A former businessman who picked up a Labrador and threw it against a wall during a violent and drunken row in Cork was sentenced to eight months in prison with half of it suspended.

Judge Marian O’Leary said at Cork District Court when sentencing Diarmuid Crowley of Ballinskelligs, County Kerry, who used to have a hairdressing business in Sligo, that she was having regard to the evidence, a psychological report and probation report on the accused and a victim impact statement.

The case had been adjourned several times. Defence solicitor, Donal Daly, said the defendant had a huge alcohol problem. The defendant invested in a hairdressing business in Sligo but the venture failed as a result of Covid and he ended up in substantial debt.

Inspector Gillian Sinnott previously outlined that the most serious charges against Diarmuid Crowley in this case were of assault causing harm to a woman in her seventies and assault causing harm to her adult son.

Inspector Sinnott outlined the background to the incident which occurred on Bandon Road, Cork, on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2021 at around 9pm. Garda James O’Connell arrived at the scene and observed Diarmuid Crowley acting in an aggressive manner.

Diarmuid Crowley was convicted of assault causing harm to the elderly woman and her adult son, as well as other charges.

During the incident he picked up a Labrador dog and threw it against a wall and also kicked and beat the dog. He also threatened the injured parties that he would burn their house down.

He was sentenced for threatening behaviour, being drunk and a source of danger, trespassing on the curtilage of the injured parties’ property, obstructing a member of An Garda Síochána and two counts of assault causing harm.