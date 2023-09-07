Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 18:00

Cork teen charged with burglary and €3,000 worth of damage to shop door

Nathan O’Callaghan of 28 Innishmore Square, Ballincollig, Cork, was arrested by Garda Rose Jennings and brought before Cork District Court.
The 18-year-old was charged with burglary at Spar on Douglas Street, Cork, on September 4, causing criminal damage to the front door of the premises, and being in possession of a large kitchen knife at Fitton Street on the same date.

Gardaí arrested a teenager and charged him with burglary and causing over €3,000 in damage to the sliding door of the Spar shop on Douglas Street in Cork.

Garda Jennings objected to bail being granted to the accused on the charges.

It was alleged that a large amount of property was stolen from the Spar store on Monday, September 4.

Garda Jennings said the accused was stopped in close proximity and found to be in possession of a knife.

Applying for bail, solicitor, Eddie Burke said: “He has only just turned 18. He has no previous convictions. It is his first time ever in difficulty. There is an unfortunate background, just recently – a difficulty at home.” 

Mr Burke submitted that it was a suitable case for the defendant to be granted bail.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to grant bail to the teenager.

One of the conditions requires him to abide by a curfew to be at home at Innishmore Square between 10pm every night and 6am the following morning.

He is also required to supply a phone number to the investigating garda and to be contactable at all times.

The teenager is also required to sign on at Gurranabraher garda station.

As well as the charges related to September 4, there was one more related to September 1 where he was accused of burglary at the Unity shop on Lower Glanmire Road, Cork.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until September 26, on the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, to allow time for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

