Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 19:48

Ex-wife put in fear after text message from ex-husband about calling to family home, Cork court hears

This matter came to light at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court to deal with the breach of a protection order under the Domestic Violence Act
Sergeant John Kelleher said the breach consisted of a text message which put the defendant’s ex-wife in fear.

Liam Heylin

A WOMAN was put in fear by a text from her ex-husband complaining about being told to stay away from the house and warning: “I am going to go all out now”, a court was told.

The text stated: “You have no right to ask me not to come near my house.

“I will call any time I like when you’re not there… I’m sick of being used and I am going to go all out now.”

Sgt Kelleher told Judge Olann Kelleher: “She took the message to be a threat.”

Defence solicitor, Leo Murphy, said the text dated back to January 31 and that the defendant had no previous convictions and had not come to any adverse attention since.

“The couple are separated for a number of years,” said Mr Murphy.

“In December 2020 he moved out of the family home.

“A slightly unusual feature of the matter is that the text was sent to her via their adult son.”

The solicitor added that the middle-aged defendant had been out of work for a period but fortunately was back in employment and has an excellent relationship with his children. Mr Murphy said the defendant no longer attended at the house except to collect or drop off his children.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “The circumstances of the case are most unusual,” insofar as the text was not sent directly to the injured party.

Noting that there were no further difficulties and that the parties were in the process of divorcing, the judge said he would give the accused the benefit of a dismissal under the Probation of Offenders Act.

