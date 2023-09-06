Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 13:31

Sports fan gets swindled out of €220 for match tickets

Ian O’Sullivan, 42, pleaded guilty to theft by deception arising out of the incident.
A sports fan who paid €220 for match tickets advertised online never received the two tickets and it turned that it was a scam sale.

Liam Heylin

Now at Cork District Court, Ian O’Sullivan, who faced sentencing for the crime has been given a six-month suspended jail term.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan cautioned O’Sullivan when he charged him on September 4 with the theft by deception which dates back to August 2021. The accused made no reply.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said the injured party transferred €220 to the defendant’s account in the belief that tickets would be sent to him but they never were. A complaint was made to gardaí and the account was found to be in the defendant’s name.

He has numerous similar convictions.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said this offence by Ian O’Sullivan of Cherry Lawn, Church Road, Blackrock, Cork, would probably have been taken into consideration with a ten-month sentence imposed on him for similar offences earlier this year. However, for some reason the latest offence which backdates to over two years ago was not the subject of a charge until this week.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that a suspended sentence was appropriate in the circumstances.

Previously, Mr Cuddigan said: “He is an unusual man. [He] is a taker but he is also a giver as well. He is the person who started Gamblers Anonymous in Cork Prison which is ongoing to this day, and it was set up back in 2016.” 

Mr Cuddigan said the defendant’s own addiction to gambling gave him a deep insight into the issue, making him an ideal person to help others.

Cork courtCork crime
