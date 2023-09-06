PICS: Corkonians enjoy the annual Ahiohill Vintage Harvest Day in aid of the autism unit 

Corkonians enjoyed a sun-soaked day out recently at the annual Ahiohill Vintage Harvest Day in aid of the Autism unit at Dunmanway.
Corkonians enjoyed a sun-soaked day out recently at the annual Ahiohill Vintage Harvest Day in aid of the Autism unit at Dunmanway.
Keep up-to-date with the top stories in Cork with our daily newsletter straight to your inbox.
26 minutes agoMan who threatened to kill family members diagnosed as 'suffering from a psychotic illness'
27 minutes agoNew management at Cork preschool welcomed but concerns remain for the future of staff
40 minutes agoPICS: Corkonians enjoy the annual Ahiohill Vintage Harvest Day in aid of the autism unit
2 hours agoWhat you need to know about the HPV Catchup vaccination programme
Have you downloaded your FREE App?
It's all about Cork!
Have you downloaded your FREE App?
It's all about Cork!
27 minutes agoTipperary's Séamus Callanan announces retirement from inter-county hurling
30 minutes agoOver 3.4m passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in August
40 minutes agoThe Wolfe Tones announce 3Arena gig after record Electric Picnic performance
an hour agoMan killed in Carlow two-vehicle collision
© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713
Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more