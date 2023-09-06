Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 10:30

PICS: Corkonians enjoy the annual Ahiohill Vintage Harvest Day in aid of the autism unit 

Sophie Holland loving her hideaway in the tractor wheel at the annual Ahiohill Vintage Harvest Day in aid of the Autism unit at Dunmanway. Picture: Dan Linehan

Echo reporter

Corkonians enjoyed a sun-soaked day out recently at the annual Ahiohill Vintage Harvest Day in aid of the Autism unit at Dunmanway.

Michael O'Flynn on the David Brown 885 tractor at the annual Ahiohill Vintage Harvest Day in aid of the Autism unit at Dunmanway. Picture: Dan Linehan
