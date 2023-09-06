Cork hearts 'pouring grief' for family of 8-year-old girl who died in Fountainstown tragedy

An eight year old girl who was swept out to sea at Fountainstown Beach in Co Cork yesterday was recovered by a member of the public along with an individual from the lifeboat crew of Crosshaven RNLI after they spotted her body near the shore yesterday evening.

The two people went in to the sea when they spotted the body in the water at around 7.30pm yesterday. She was taken to Crosshaven Lifeboat Station where her family members had gathered.

The Rescue 115 helicopter, Waterford Coastguard Helicopter, RNLI Crosshaven Lifeboat Station, Port of Cork pilot boat, The Customs Boat, Ballycotton Lifeboat and Mallow Search and Rescue were among those who participated in the search for the youngster after the alarm was raised shortly after 4.30pm yesterday RNLI Crosshaven Lifeboat Station have indicated that the body of the girl was spotted in the surf following an extensive search operation which also involved many local boats along with the Gardaí, the Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service.

“The body of the child was spotted in the surf line by a member of the public and one of our lifeboat crew who recovered her to the beach. May she rest in peace. Our condolences to her family.”

Crosshaven Coastguard have said that “crews worked tirelessly” arriving on scene to find the child.

“But unfortunately some time later a local person recovered her from the water after being washed ashore.

"She was transported by the Irish Coast Guard jeep to our local station where she was later met by her family and transported to CUH for post mortem.

"Remember if you see someone in trouble on or near our coasts or inland waterway dial 112/999 and ask for the Irish Coast Guard.”

'Pouring Grief'

The coroner has been notified and an inquest will take place at a later date. The youngster had gotten in to difficulty while swimming in the water. The member of the public and the RNLI crew member rushed in to the water when they saw the body of the young girl near the shore.

A postmortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital. An inquest will likely follow in the coming months. It is understood the child attended school in Crosshaven.

Local Independent councillor, Marcia D'Alton, said hearts in Cork are “pouring grief” for the family of the eight-year-old girl.

“There simply are no words for the magnitude of this tragedy for the little one’s parents and family,” local Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton told The Echo

“Everyone’s hearts are pouring grief for them.

“For a second time in our Municipal District in just a couple of weeks, we have seen the courage and tenacity of the rescue services first-hand. I am over-awed by it and so grateful.

“But, this tragedy is just immense.”

Cork Fianna Fail Councillor Seamus McGrath added that the news of the passing of the child was “truly devastating".

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the little angel. The lower harbour community has experienced unimaginable tragedy and loss in a short number of weeks.

"We all wish we would wake up from the nightmare.”

The death of the little girl comes in the wake of a number of tragedies in the sea in Cork in recent weeks. Fourteen year old Jack O'Sullivan died on August 24 last after he got in to difficulty while swimming with friends at Passage West on Cork's Lower Harbour.

Jack had been due to go in to second year at Coláiste Eamann Rís at St Patrick's Road in Cork city. He was described at his funeral as being a charming and friendly young man who radiated joy.

On August 20, Ivan Chittenden (64) from Toronto, Canada and Brendan Wall (45) of Cardrath, Co Meath died in separate incidents during the swim section of the Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork. A memorial service took place for Mr Chittenden last Saturday in Toronto.